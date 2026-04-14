Los Angeles FC head to Puebla, Mexico for the second-leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter‑final against defending champions Cruz Azul, with a place in the semifinals up for grabs.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Cruz Azul vs Los Angeles FC as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Cruz Azul vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Cuahutehmoc

Cruz Azul vs Los Angeles FC kicks off on 15 Apr at 21:00 EST and 02:00 GMT.

Match preview

The first-leg of this CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal saw LAFC take control at home, with Son Heung‑min on the scoresheet and David Martinez adding two more for a 3-0 victory. Cruz Azul had been in strong form earlier in the season, but they now head into the return fixture without a win in their last six matches across all competitions.

Getty Images

LAFC, sitting third in the Western Conference of the 2026 MLS campaign, did stumble in league play with a 2-1 defeat to Portland Timbers, but their focus is firmly on finishing the job against the defending champions. Cruz Azul will be buoyed by home advantage in Puebla, which should make the second-leg a competitive watch even with LAFC holding the upper hand.

Players to watch

If you’re looking for the two biggest game-changers in this clash, you’ve got to keep your eyes on Martinez for LAFC and Kevin Mier for Cruz Azul. Martinez was absolutely electric in the first-leg, bagging a brace with the kind of clinical finishing and solo dribbling that makes you understand why he’s one of the highest-rated talents in the tournament right now. If he finds even a sliver of space, he could kill the tie early with an away goal.

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On the other side, Cruz Azul’s hopes for a "Miracle in Puebla" rest squarely on the shoulders of Kevin Mier. The reigning Goalkeeper of the Year is finally back from a long injury layoff, and while he conceded three in the opener, he's the only one who can provide the defensive stability La Maquina needs to keep a clean sheet while they desperately hunt for goals at the other end.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul vs Los Angeles FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager N. Larcamon Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Dos Santos

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CRU Last 2 matches LAF 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Los Angeles FC 3 - 0 Cruz Azul

Los Angeles FC 2 - 1 Cruz Azul 1 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: