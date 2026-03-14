Coventry welcome Southampton to the CBS Arena, aiming for a win that would tighten their grip on top spot in the Championship.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Coventry vs Southampton as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Coventry vs Southampton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Coventry vs Southampton kick-off time

Championship - Championship Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City vs Southampton kicks off on 14 Mar at 07:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.

Match preview

After a short dip in form, Coventry have bounced back in style with six straight wins, the latest being a 3–0 victory over Preston. That run has also brought back‑to‑back clean sheets for the first time since October, though it’s their free‑scoring attack, 77 goals and counting, that really sets them apart.

Home form has been the backbone of their success. Fourteen wins from 18 games at the CBS Arena have given them a huge edge, and they’ve scored at least twice in each of their last six matches. That’s why they sit eight points clear of Middlesbrough and nine ahead of Millwall.

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But Saturday brings a serious test. Southampton are unbeaten in 11 across all competitions, with nine of those games coming in the league. They’ve also reached the FA Cup quarter‑finals, and even though they were frustrated by a 1–1 draw at West Brom in midweek, a stoppage‑time equaliser showed their resilience.

With 10 matches left, the Saints are three points off the playoff spots and still chasing Hull in fifth, especially with a game in hand. So while Coventry are favourites, they’ll know they’re up against one of the division’s form sides.

Key stats & injury news

Haji Wright should be back leading the line for Coventry after sitting out the Preston game, while Joel Latibeaudiere returns from suspension and Victor Torp could also feature. Frank Lampard even had the luxury of resting a few players in midweek, though Bobby Thomas and Jack Rudoni remain sidelined.

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For Southampton, Tom Fellows may step into the starting XI after replacing Leo Scienza against West Brom.

And while the Saints are unbeaten in five away games, their overall record on the road isn’t great - they’ve actually lost more than they’ve won, with seven defeats compared to six victories in 19 matches.

Team news & squads

Coventry vs Southampton Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Lampard Probable lineup Substitutes Manager T. Eckert

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: