Chelsea are set for a huge test as they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge, with the home side under real pressure to get back to winning ways if they want to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Chelsea vs Manchester City as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Manchester City kicks off on 12 Apr at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Match preview

Chelsea head into the weekend under pressure after back‑to‑back defeats against Newcastle and Everton dropped them down to sixth in the table. They’re now just a point behind Liverpool in fifth and seven adrift of Aston Villa in fourth, so the margin for error is shrinking fast. Adding to the drama, vice‑captain Enzo Fernandez will miss a second straight game due to a club‑imposed suspension.

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Manchester City arrive in London riding a wave of momentum. Fresh off lifting the Carabao Cup and then dismantling Liverpool in the FA Cup, Pep Guardiola’s side now turn their focus back to the league. With Arsenal playing earlier in the weekend, City will be eager to close the gap at the top and keep the title race alive. All of that sets up a fascinating clash: Chelsea desperate to reignite their push for Champions League qualification, and City looking to pile on the pressure in the hunt for another Premier League crown.

Key stats & injury news

Chelsea’s injury list continues to shape the build‑up to this weekend. Captain Reece James is still racing against time to shake off a thigh problem, while Fernandez remains out after his recent comments about his future. Filip Jorgensen is recovering from groin surgery, Benoît Badiashile is hoping to shake off illness in time to feature, but Trevor Chalobah is still a few weeks away from returning.

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City, on the other hand, are boosted by Ruben Dias being back in contention, though Pep Guardiola may stick with Abdukodir Khusanov and Marc Guehi given their strong recent form. John Stones is set to remain sidelined.

City also have history on their side - unbeaten in their last nine Premier League meetings with Chelsea, with six wins and three draws in that run.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: