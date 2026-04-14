After a scoreless stalemate in the first-leg, CF America will look to defend their turf in this decisive quarterfinal second-leg against a resilient Nashville SC side hoping to pull off the ultimate heist at the Estadio Banorte.

Here is where to find English language live streams of CF America vs Nashville SC as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch CF America vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CF America vs Nashville SC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Banorte

CF America vs Nashville SC kicks off on 15 Apr at 23:30 EST and 04:30 GMT.

Match preview

The stage is set for an epic showdown in Mexico City as CF America and Nashville SC meet for a high-stakes second-leg that will decide who moves on to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. After a grinding scoreless draw in the first-leg, the pressure has shifted entirely to the home side; while America is the heavy favourite with a trophy cabinet full of continental titles, they know that failing to find the back of the net early could play right into Nashville's hands. The Boys in Gold showed incredible discipline in the opening match, successfully neutralising America’s creative sparks, and they head into this quarterfinal decider knowing that a single away goal could turn the entire tournament on its head.

Getty Images

Tactically, this is a classic "sword vs shield" scenario where America will likely attempt to use the thin air and intimidating atmosphere of the Estadio Banorte to suffocate Nashville with possession. Nashville’s best bet lies in their clinical counter-attack, waiting for that one moment where the Eagles' high defensive line leaves a gap for a quick transition. It’s a fascinating mental battle as much as a physical one - if Nashville can survive the initial wave of pressure and keep the crowd quiet, the frustration in the stands will only grow. One way or another, the stalemate ends on matchday, and whether it’s through a moment of individual brilliance or a gritty defensive masterclass, one of these teams is about to take a massive step toward continental glory.

Players to watch

For the home side, it’s all about Alex Zendejas, the creative engine on the wing who has already been their most consistent threat and will be tasked with finding the cracks in Nashville’s armour.

Getty Images

On the flip side, the visitors will lean heavily on talisman Hany Mukhtar; his ability to strike on the counter-attack and deliver in high-pressure moments is exactly what they need if they’re going to silence the home crowd and find that elusive away goal.

Team news & squads

CF America vs Nashville SC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Jardine Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Callaghan

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: