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How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Leeds Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bournemouth vs Leeds
Bournemouth
Leeds
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news

The stage is set at the Vitality Stadium for a high-stakes midweek Premier League clash where the European dreams of the hosts collide with the desperate survival bid of the visitors. 

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bournemouth vs Leeds as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

Bournemouth vs Leeds kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs Leeds kicks off on 22 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

The atmosphere in Bournemouth is electric as the Cherries continue their impressive campaign, currently perched in eighth place and firmly in the hunt for European qualification. Fresh off a momentum-building 2-1 victory over Newcastle United, Andoni Iraola’s side is riding a club-record 13-game unbeaten run and will be looking to turn the Vitality Stadium into a fortress once again. 

Newcastle United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Standing in their way are Leeds, who arrive on the south coast with their own agenda. Sitting in 15th, the Whites are looking to cement their Premier League safety after a vital 3-0 thrashing of Wolves. Daniel Farke’s men have proven to be stubborn opposition on the road, remaining unbeaten in their last eight away fixtures in all competitions, and they will be desperate to spoil the party as they seek to pull themselves further clear of the relegation mire.

Key stats & injury news

Both teams are approaching this contest with significant form to defend. Bournemouth’s recent resilience has been their calling card, though they will be aiming to break a streak of recent home draws. Key player Marcus Tavernier enters the match in rich form, having contributed to ten goals this season, and all eyes will be on whether rising star Eli Junior Kroupi can continue his unique scoring record. 

For Leeds, Noah Okafor has been the catalyst for their recent resurgence, finding the net early and often, which will be a major concern for the Bournemouth defence.

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Regarding team news, the hosts remain without attacker Justin Kluivert, who is sidelined with a knee injury, while midfield pair Lewis Cook and Julio Soler face late fitness tests on thigh issues. Leeds find themselves light in certain areas, as both Daniel James and Anton Stach are ruled out of contention for this crucial fixture. 

Team news & squads

Bournemouth vs Leeds Probable lineups

BournemouthHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestLEE
1
D. Petrovic
3
A. Truffert
20
A. Jimenez
23
J. Hill
5
M. Senesi
16
M. Tavernier
37
Rayan
8
A. Scott
22
E. Kroupi
10
R. Christie
9
Evanilson
26
K. Darlow
5
P. Struijk
15
J. Bijol
24
J. Justin
4
E. Ampadu
19
N. Okafor
2
J. Bogle
22
A. Tanaka
11
B. Aaronson
3
G. Gudmundsson
9
D. Calvert-Lewin

3-4-2-1

LEEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Farke

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOU

Last 5 matches

LEE

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

10

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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