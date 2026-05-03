Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace is scheduled to kick off on 3 May 2026 at 14:00.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports+, which holds the UK rights to live Premier League coverage.

Bournemouth host Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League clash that carries real significance for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

The Cherries arrive in decent shape, having recorded successive away victories at Arsenal and Newcastle—proof of Andoni Iraola's side's travelling quality—and losing only one of their last five league outings. Chelsea have even been linked with the Bournemouth boss, reported to have held talks with his representatives, though his immediate focus remains on securing a strong finish for the Cherries.

Young striker Eli Junior Kroupi has been one of the standout stories of Bournemouth's campaign; Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring the France Under-21 international ahead of the summer window, and his form has given the Cherries' attack an extra dimension that has proved difficult to contain.

Crystal Palace, however, arrive on the back of a difficult week. A 3-1 defeat at Liverpool was followed by a Conference League setback against Fiorentina, and Oliver Glasner's squad carries a notable injury list. The Eagles' European commitments have stretched their resources, and they will need to regroup quickly for this trip to the south coast.

While Palace lifted the FA Cup in 2025 and remain competitive in the Conference League, juggling multiple campaigns has taken its toll on consistency. A goalless draw at West Ham offered some respite, yet the feel-good factor from their Newcastle victory now feels distant.

Seventh-placed Bournemouth host 13th-placed Palace, and the hosts will start as favourites to extend the points gap between the sides. Both teams know a win here matters.

Read on for details on how to watch this Premier League clash live.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or simply want to access your usual streaming services from another country, you may hit geo-restrictions. That's where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, creates a secure, encrypted connection. By changing your virtual location to a country where the match is broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide follows, or consult our roundup of the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bournemouth will be without Lewis Cook, Justin Kluivert and Julio Soler, all sidelined by injury. The home side has no suspended players, and the club has yet to issue a confirmed starting XI.

Crystal Palace have a lengthier absentee list: Cheick Doucoure, Christian Kporha, Eddie Nketiah and Eliezer Guessand are all sidelined by injury. Like Bournemouth, Palace have no suspended players, and they too have yet to announce a likely starting XI. Further updates on both squads are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Bournemouth have secured two wins and three draws in their last five Premier League matches, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 home draw with Leeds, following back-to-back away victories over Arsenal and Newcastle earlier in April, underlining their ability to perform against stronger opposition. Iraola's side have not lost in the league since mid-March, showing consistency despite failing to keep a clean sheet.

Crystal Palace's last five matches, across the Premier League and Conference League, have yielded two wins, one draw, and two defeats. They most recently lost 3-1 at Liverpool and, in Europe, went down 2-1 to Fiorentina. A 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle and a 3-0 Conference League victory against the same Italian side earlier in April represent their brighter moments. Palace have scored six goals and conceded six across this period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between the two sides ended 3-3, when Crystal Palace hosted Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in October 2025. In the last five Premier League meetings, each side has won once, while three games finished all square; goals have been scarce, with three of those five encounters producing no more than one goal.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Bournemouth occupy seventh place, while Crystal Palace sit 13th.

For fans seeking to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace today, a step-by-step VPN guide is available.

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up for ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then install the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Launch the app and pick a server in the country where the match is available (e.g., UK viewer wanting a US stream should select a US server). Clear Cache: Your browser sometimes retains your old location. Delete your cookies or refresh the browser to make the change stick. Start Streaming: Head over to your broadcaster's website or app and enjoy the match.

How to watch on the Big Screen

While phones and laptops work, live football belongs on the big screen. Here's how to get the VPN running on your TV: