Aston Villa and Bologna cross paths once again, meeting for the third time in two seasons. This time, the setting is Stadio Dall’Ara, where the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal will be played.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bologna vs Aston Villa as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bologna vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bologna vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Bologna vs Aston Villa kicks off on 9 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

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It’s been more than two weeks since Aston Villa last played a competitive match, but now they’re back in action with the Europa League quarterfinals and still chasing a top‑five finish in the Premier League. Villa are in the last eight of a continental competition for the third straight season after seeing off Lille 3-0 on aggregate. In recent years they’ve had mixed fortunes at this stage - knocking Lille out in the Conference League in 2024, then losing a dramatic 5-4 tie to eventual winners PSG in last season’s Champions League.

This campaign has brought plenty of ups and downs. Villa slipped up against Go Ahead Eagles in the league phase, but their Round of 16 win gave them nine victories from ten Europa League games. Domestic form has been shakier, with only nine points from ten league matches before a crucial win over West Ham lifted them back into fourth place. That leaves them in a tight battle for a Champions League spot, five points clear of Liverpool and six ahead of Chelsea. The break since that West Ham game means they arrive in Bologna well‑rested. And with Unai Emery’s track record in this competition, having won it four times, Villa will feel confident.

Bologna, meanwhile, know what they’re up against. They’ve lost twice to Villa in Birmingham over the past 18 months, but they’ve also put together a club‑record run of 11 European games unbeaten, with that defeat at Villa Park their only loss in 15. Under Vincenzo Italiano, who twice reached the Conference League final with Fiorentina, Bologna are now in their fifth UEFA quarterfinal but their first since 1999. To get here, they knocked out Roma in a thrilling 5-4 tie after extra time, having already beaten SK Brann in the playoffs.

Key stats & injury news

Aston Villa will be without a couple of midfield options for the first leg. Boubacar Kamara remains sidelined, and Ross Barkley isn’t available after being left off the club’s UEFA squad list. On‑loan winger Jadon Sancho also misses out after picking up a shoulder injury in a friendly against Elche last week.

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Bologna have their own issues, with Martin Vitik suspended. There are also question marks over Benjamin Dominguez, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Thijs Dallinga and Jens Odgaard, all of whom sat out the weekend trip to Cremona.

One stat that works in Villa’s favour is their recent record against Italian sides - they’ve kept clean sheets in each of their last four European meetings with Serie A opposition.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BOL Last 2 matches AVL 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Aston Villa 1 - 0 Bologna

Aston Villa 2 - 0 Bologna 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bologna vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: