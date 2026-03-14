Arsenal’s Premier League title chase rolls on this weekend as they welcome Everton to the Emirates, where the Gunners are tipped to be strong favourites in front of their home crowd.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Arsenal vs Everton as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arsenal vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Everton kicks off on 14 Mar at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Arsenal stride into the weekend sitting seven points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s men have shown grit, most recently grinding out a 1-0 win away at Brighton - marking their third consecutive league victory. The Emirates crowd will be expecting more of the same as the Gunners look to extend their lead and keep the title chase alive.

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Everton, under the guidance of David Moyes, arrive in North London with confidence of their own. The Toffees have pieced together back-to-back wins, first edging Newcastle 3-2 in a thrilling away contest before following it up with a composed 2-0 victory over Burnley. Those results have injected belief into Moyes’ side, who will see this clash as a chance to test themselves against the league leaders and perhaps spoil Arsenal’s rhythm.

It’s a meeting of two teams riding winning streaks - Arsenal chasing glory at the summit, Everton eager to prove they can punch above their weight.

Key stats & injury news

Arsenal’s defensive options are looking brighter, with Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori both shaking off recent knocks to feature on the bench in the Gunners’ midweek 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg battle. The bigger concerns, however, are further up the pitch - Martin Ødegaard is nursing a knee issue and Leandro Trossard remains sidelined with a minor problem, leaving their availability for the weekend in doubt. At this stage, Mikel Merino is the only confirmed absentee, as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

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Everton, on the other hand, have enjoyed an extended break following their early FA Cup exit, giving Moyes plenty of time to get his squad refreshed. That recovery window means the visitors are expected to travel with a near full-strength side, with only Jack Grealish and Carlos Alcaraz likely to miss out. There’s even optimism that Seamus Coleman could shake off a minor knock in time to be involved, adding experience to the Toffees’ back line.

Arsenal have had the upper hand in recent meetings with Everton, going unbeaten in their last six Premier League clashes - winning four and drawing two. That run marks quite the turnaround, considering the Gunners had lost four of the five encounters before this streak.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: