How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Singapore: Key fixtures, subscriptions and everything you need to know

Watch all 64 games live on StarHub!

The countdown has already begun for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022™ as we are just days from kick-off. The host nation, Qatar, take on Ecuador in the opening game at the newly built Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

For the first time ever, the tournament will be held in winter, creating a one-of-a-kind spectacle throughout November and December. In what is also the final tournament to feature 32 teams, with 48 nations to make up the numbers from 2026 onwards, there is plenty to be excited for. From underdog stories and dark horses, to the expectations piled on the most esteemed nations, and even the romance of final tournaments for some of the game's greatest players.

It's likely to be one last dance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as they both undoubtedly will try to bow out with the trophy that has eluded them both throughout their incredible careers, while Neymar will attempt to fire Brazil back to the summit.

As an official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all live matches across the tournament. Let's take a look at the key fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ which will end on December 18, 2022.

*All timings are in SGT

FIFA World Cup 2022™ Opening Fixture

Date Kick-off time Fixture November 21 00:00 Qatar vs Ecuador

Key group stage matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022™

Group A

Date Kick-off Time Fixture November 22 00:00 Senegal vs Netherlands

Group B

Date Kick-off time Fixture November 30 3:00 Wales vs England

Group C

Date Kick-off Time Fixture November 27 3:00 Argentina vs Mexico December 1 3:00 Poland vs Argentina

Group D

Date Kick-off Time Fixture November 27 00:00 France vs Denmark

Group E

Date Kick-off Time Fixture November 23 21:00 Germany vs Japan November 28 3:00 Spain vs Germany December 2 3:00 Japan vs Spain

Group F

Date Kick-off Time Fixture December 1 23:00 Croatia vs Belgium

Group G

Date Kick-off Time Fixture November 29 00:00 Brazil vs Switzerland December 3 3:00 Cameroon vs Brazil

Group H

Date Kick-off Time Fixture November 24 21:00 Uruguay vs South Korea November 29 3:00 Portugal vs Uruguay December 2 23:00 South Korea vs Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2022™ Final

Date Kick-off Time Fixture December 18 23:00 TBC

Get ready for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Singapore with StarHub

The world’s biggest footballing event can be watched in Singapore via StarHub. All the matches will be broadcasted live on StarHub, with the pre-FIFA World Cup 2022™ programme starting from 7 Nov onwards and remaining true to its motto, 'Football for All', StarHub is bringing the FIFA World Cup 2022™ to everyone at competitive prices.

How much does a StarHub subscription cost?

Whilst the standard price for a consumer to watch all matches from the FIFA World Cup 2022™ ala carte is $118, StarHub has come up with an affordable sports and entertainment package of $52.40/month that not only includes FIFA World Cup 2022™ but a wide variety of other content such as:

Premier+ (Premier League)

Sports+ that includes the La Liga, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League via BEIN Sports

Cricket, F1, the Australian Open and other sports

Disney+

On top of that, consumers also get to choose either the Entertainment+ TV+ Pass or Asian+ TV+ Pass (which comes with complimentary Viu Premium) so there's a channel for everyone.

The new bundle serves as the ultimate sports and entertainment package as there is something for everyone cementing the fact that StarHub is truly the Home of Sports. By subscribing to the offer you can save up to $1,090 over two years. As the Home of Sports, this is the best sports and entertainment bundle you'll ever get. So, get it NOW!

Subscription Cost Package Benefits $52.40/month (Limited Time Offer) TV+ FIFA World Cup 2022™ Best of All Worlds bundle Free FIFA World Cup 2022™

Premier+ (Premier League) Choice of Entertainment+ or Asian+ TV+ Pass

Free Sports+ pass

Disney+ (provided by StarHub) Save up to $1,090 over 2 years $97.51/month (Limited Time Offer) HomeHub+ FIFA World Cup 2022™ bundle 1Gbps Broadband

Free FIFA World Cup 2022™

Premier+ (Premier League)

Choice of Entertainment+ or Asian+ TV+ Pass

Free Sports+ pass

Disney+ (provided by StarHub)

Netflix (Standard)

24 months TV+ Pro box with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound

2 x Smart WiFi 6 routers (new sign ups) Save up to $2,370 over 2 years $118 (One-time subscription) FIFA World Cup 2022™ only FIFA World Cup 2022™

Customers can easily sign up by clicking here.

Benefits of the StarHub subscription that provide a superior viewing experience

● Match Statistics: Catch live statistics on TV+ Pro and Android TV App.

● Key highlights: Relive the best FIFA World Cup 2022™ moments with short, long and team highlights, plus best moments.

● Fixtures and Tables: Access the latest fixtures so you can know when to catch your favourite teams in action!

● Interactive Timeline & Time-shift: Missed a goal? Or an entire match? Don’t fret. Go back in time with time-shift and skip to the best bits in seconds with an interactive timeline overlay feature.

● Live Squad: Always know who is on the pitch with Live Squad updates.

● Full Match Replays: Instantly scrub back so you never miss any key moments of any match and replay any match up to 24 hours after the final whistle.

● Multiple Devices: Watch FIFA World Cup 2022™ matches anytime, anywhere at home or on-the-go.

● Superfast 1G Broadband: Add just $45.11/month and get free 2 x Smart WiFi 6 routers worth $398 (new sign up only), TV+ Pro box rental for 24 months and Netflix (Standard).

Where and on what devices can you watch StarHub?

Fans can live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022™ via StarHub TV+ on mobile app (Android/Apple), their web portal, or via the StarHub TV+ box.