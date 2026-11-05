Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Conference League
team-logoRiga FC
Skonto Stadium
team-logoJablonec
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

How to watch Riga FC vs FK Jablonec live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Riga FC vs Jablonec
Riga FC
Jablonec
Conference League

Riga FC play FK Jablonec in the Conference League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from somewhere you might encounter geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in to the official broadcaster's service to get full access and watch the match!

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Skonto Stadium

Riga FC and FK Jablonec kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec live on TV and online

This week's talking points: What's been happening at Riga FC and FK Jablonec?

Riga FC have two wins, three draws and no defeats from their last five competitive games. The Latvian side most recently drew 0-0 with Ogre United in the Latvian Virsliga, having previously won 5-2 away at Grobina. In the Conference League, they drew 1-1 with both Pafos FC and Qairat Almaty. Across those five games, Riga FC scored seven goals and conceded three.

By contrast, FK Jablonec have managed just one win, three defeats and one draw in their last five games. They most recently lost 5-0 at home to Slavia Prague in the Czech league. In the Conference League, Jablonec failed to score against Brighton and lost 3-2 to SC Freiburg. Across their five games, they scored six goals and conceded twelve.

RIG

RIG - Form

KAL
D1-1
SKS
W2-1
PAF
D1-1
GRO
W2-5
OUN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
JAB

JAB - Form

SCF
L3-2
VPL
L2-3
BHA
D0-0
HRA
W1-2
SLP
L0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Line-ups

Riga FC vs Jablonec lineups

4-3-3
Riga FC crest
Riga FC
RIG
Formation
Jablonec crest
Jablonec
JAB
3-5-2
K. PiricK. PiricM. TonisevsM. TonisevsB. MusahB. Musahteam-logoK. WassomR. JurkovskisR. JurkovskisI. SiqueiraI. SiqueiraA. AnkrahA. AnkrahS. Oulad M'HandS. Oulad M'HandR. AouaniR. AouaniR. RamiresR. RamiresM. DiopM. DiopK. MihelakK. MihelakM. CedidlaM. CedidlaJ. SlamaJ. SlamaD. PavlovicD. PavlovicV. TchanturishviliV. TchanturishviliD. HollyD. HollyS. NebylaS. NebylaM. PolidarM. PolidarR. SedlacekR. SedlacekA. RusekA. RusekS. AlioumS. Alioum
Jablonec crest
Jablonec
JAB
4-3-3
Riga FC

Starting XI

Jablonec

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Gula
  • L. Kozel

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Form

RIG

RIG - Form

KAL
D1-1
SKS
W2-1
PAF
D1-1
GRO
W2-5
OUN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
JAB

JAB - Form

SCF
L3-2
VPL
L2-3
BHA
D0-0
HRA
W1-2
SLP
L0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Head-to-head record

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
321041+37
W
D
W
2
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
321031+27
D
W
W
3
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
4
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
5
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
6
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
7
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
8
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
320163+36
L
W
W
9
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
10
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
320145-16
W
L
W
11
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
12
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
13
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
14
AjaxAjaxAJX
311143+14
D
W
L
15
BragaBragaBRA
311123-14
D
W
L
16
GentGentGNT
311112-14
D
L
W
17
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
311136-34
W
L
D
18
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
31023303
L
W
L
19
ThunThunTHU
31022203
W
L
L
20
AtalantaAtalantaATA
310234-13
L
L
W
21
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
22
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
23
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
24
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
302145-12
D
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
302123-12
D
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
302112-12
D
D
L
27
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
28
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
29
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
30
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
31
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
32
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
301226-41
D
L
L
33
KuPSKuPSKUP
301226-41
D
L
L
34
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
301215-41
L
L
D
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
301215-41
D
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google