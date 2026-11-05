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Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Skonto Stadium

Riga FC and FK Jablonec kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec live on TV and online

This week's talking points: What's been happening at Riga FC and FK Jablonec?

Riga FC have two wins, three draws and no defeats from their last five competitive games. The Latvian side most recently drew 0-0 with Ogre United in the Latvian Virsliga, having previously won 5-2 away at Grobina. In the Conference League, they drew 1-1 with both Pafos FC and Qairat Almaty. Across those five games, Riga FC scored seven goals and conceded three.

By contrast, FK Jablonec have managed just one win, three defeats and one draw in their last five games. They most recently lost 5-0 at home to Slavia Prague in the Czech league. In the Conference League, Jablonec failed to score against Brighton and lost 3-2 to SC Freiburg. Across their five games, they scored six goals and conceded twelve.

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Line-ups

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Form

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Head-to-head record

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: The tables