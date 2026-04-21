Real Madrid face the very real prospect of consecutive seasons without silverware. Next up is a home clash with the ever-enertaining Deportivo Alaves.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Alaves will kick off on 21 Apr 2026 at 15:30 EST and 20:30 GMT.

Match preview

Following a Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, Real Madrid face the daunting prospect of a second consecutive season without silverware, an outcome club president Florentino Pérez recently described as “intolerable”. Los Blancos are nine points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona with seven matches to play.

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Alavés have put together a four-game unbeaten run in La Liga (W1, D3), but they're still looking over their shoulder in the relegation picture. El Glorioso is a solitary point ahead of 18th-placed Elche after drawing 3-3 with Copa del Rey winners Real Sociedad in the last round. Their last five league matches have produced a total of 24 goals.

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Key stats & injuries

Madrid’s Raúl Asencio is absent due to illness, while Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo remain unavailable. Alavés forward Abderrahman Rebbach is suspended.

Madrid have conceded in each of their last eight LaLiga fixtures, their worst run since September 2019, but they have won seven of their last nine in the league at home.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: