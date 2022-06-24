How to watch Premier League 2022/23 in Singapore: Key fixtures, season dates, StarHub subscription and everything you need to know
Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were released on June 16, with a number of exciting matches in store on opening weekend, including Arsenal kicking things off on August 6 away at Crystal Palace and Frank Lampard’s Everton playing host to his former employers at Chelsea.
Manchester United will begin the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home game against Brighton, while Manchester City get their title defence underway at the London Stadium against West Ham. 21/22 season runners-up Liverpool will travel to Craven Cottage to take on newly-promoted Fulham.As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season. Let's take a look at the opening week fixtures of the upcoming Premier League season that will end on May 28, 2023.
Premier League Opening Week Fixtures
Date
Kick-off time
Fixture
August 6
3:00
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
August 6
22:00
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
August 7
00:30
Everton vs Chelsea
August 7
19:30
Fulham vs Liverpool
August 6
22:00
Leeds vs Wolves
August 6
22:00
Leicester vs Brentford
August 6
22:00
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest
August 6
22:00
Tottenham vs Southampton
August 7
21:00
Manchester United vs Brighton
August 7
23:30
West Ham vs Manchester City
Key dates for the 2022-23 Premier League season
Merseyside derby dates
- September 3, 2022: Everton vs Liverpool
- February 11, 2023: Liverpool vs Everton
Manchester derby dates
- October 1, 2022: Manchester City vs Manchester United
- January 14, 2023: Manchester United vs Manchester City
North London derby dates
- October 1, 2022: Arsenal vs Tottenham
- January 14, 2023: Tottenham vs Arsenal
Northwest derby dates
- August 20, 2022: Manchester United vs Liverpool
- March 4, 2023: Liverpool vs Manchester United
Other key fixtures of the 2022-23 Premier League season
- August 13: Chelsea vs Tottenham
- September 3: Manchester United vs Arsenal
- September 10: Manchester City vs Tottenham
- September 17: Liverpool vs Chelsea
- October 15: Liverpool vs Manchester City
- October 22: Chelsea vs Manchester United
- January 2: Chelsea vs Manchester City
- January 21: Arsenal vs Manchester United
- February 4: Tottenham vs Manchester City
- April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool
- April 8: Liverpool vs Arsenal
- April 22: Manchester United vs Chelsea
- April 25: Tottenham vs Manchester United
- May 20: Chelsea vs Manchester City
How to watch the Premier League in Singapore via StarHub?
The world’s most exciting league can be watched in Singapore via StarHub. All 380 matches will be broadcasted live so that you don't miss out on any action. Current EPL TV subscribers can terminate their existing plan and switch to StarHub and also avail of a waiver for the early termination fee (until 30 June) due to the EPL rights switching over to StarHub.
Editors' Picks
- Best Lionel Messi goals of all time: From Clasico crackers to Champions League solo efforts
- Yorkshire Terriers: Inside 25 years of the oldest team in Britain's LGBTQ+ league
- Dylan Williams: The Ashley Cole superfan making waves at Chelsea
- Messi's birthday: Argentina legend's top 10 best games for his country as he turns 35
StarHub will offer the Premier League competition for six seasons, having entered into an exclusive agreement with The Premier League earlier in 2022. Remaining true to its motto, 'Football for All', StarHub is bringing the Premier League to customers through Premier+ at competitive prices. To up the ante, select games will be aired in 4K Ultra HD with instant replays, highlights, and more at no extra cost.
Fans will enjoy the Premier League without contracts on StarHub. Unlocking access and value for customers – just like other StarHub TV+ passes, Premier+ can be accessed from any five registered devices and two simultaneous streams with a single subscription.
How much does a StarHub subscription cost?
StarHub has brought exclusive early bird access for fans to get the subscription at a discounted price.
|Premier+ with Mobile, Home Broadband, or TV+ plan
|Premier+ only
|Early Bird (Between 9-30 June 2022)
|$19.99
|$34.99
|Usual Price
|$24.99
|$39.99
Customers can sign up for Premier+ by clicking here or at StarHub shops while existing TV+ customers can subscribe via the My StarHub app.
What are the upcoming key benefits of StarHub's Premier+?
- Party Watch: Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time;
- Multi viewing: Catch two Premier League matches simultaneously on a single screen, or view the game from the perspective of your favourite player;
- Key highlights: Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels;
- Time-shift: Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature;
- Club pages: Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface;
- Live game statistics: Access real-time team statistics during live games;
- Match stories: Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience.
Where and on what devices can you watch StarHub?
Fans can live stream the Premier League via StarHub TV+ on mobile app (Android/Apple), their web portal, or via the StarHub TV+ box. For those that prefer to stream on their big screen without the box, a StarHub TV+ app for Android TVs is currently in the works and targeted to be available soon.