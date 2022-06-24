How to watch Premier League 2022/23 in Singapore: Key fixtures, season dates, StarHub subscription and everything you need to know

Watch 380 matches of the EPL season exclusively on StarHub Premier+!

Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were released on June 16, with a number of exciting matches in store on opening weekend, including Arsenal kicking things off on August 6 away at Crystal Palace and Frank Lampard’s Everton playing host to his former employers at Chelsea.

Manchester United will begin the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home game against Brighton, while Manchester City get their title defence underway at the London Stadium against West Ham. 21/22 season runners-up Liverpool will travel to Craven Cottage to take on newly-promoted Fulham.

Premier League Opening Week Fixtures

Date Kick-off time Fixture August 6 3:00 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal August 6 22:00 Bournemouth vs Aston Villa August 7 00:30 Everton vs Chelsea August 7 19:30 Fulham vs Liverpool August 6 22:00 Leeds vs Wolves August 6 22:00 Leicester vs Brentford August 6 22:00 Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest August 6 22:00 Tottenham vs Southampton August 7 21:00 Manchester United vs Brighton August 7 23:30 West Ham vs Manchester City

Key dates for the 2022-23 Premier League season

Merseyside derby dates

September 3, 2022: Everton vs Liverpool

February 11, 2023: Liverpool vs Everton

Manchester derby dates

October 1, 2022: Manchester City vs Manchester United

January 14, 2023: Manchester United vs Manchester City

North London derby dates

October 1, 2022: Arsenal vs Tottenham

January 14, 2023: Tottenham vs Arsenal

Northwest derby dates

August 20, 2022: Manchester United vs Liverpool

March 4, 2023: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Other key fixtures of the 2022-23 Premier League season

As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season.

August 13: Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea vs Tottenham September 3: Manchester United vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Arsenal September 10: Manchester City vs Tottenham

Manchester City vs Tottenham September 17: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea October 15: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Manchester City October 22: Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea vs Manchester United January 2: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Manchester City January 21 : Arsenal vs Manchester United

: Arsenal vs Manchester United February 4: Tottenham vs Manchester City

Tottenham vs Manchester City April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Liverpool April 8: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool vs Arsenal April 22: Manchester United vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs Chelsea April 25: Tottenham vs Manchester United

Tottenham vs Manchester United May 20: Chelsea vs Manchester City

How to watch the Premier League in Singapore via StarHub?

The world’s most exciting league can be watched in Singapore via StarHub. All 380 matches will be broadcasted live so that you don't miss out on any action. Current EPL TV subscribers can terminate their existing plan and switch to StarHub and also avail of a waiver for the early termination fee (until 30 June) due to the EPL rights switching over to StarHub.

StarHub will offer the Premier League competition for six seasons, having entered into an exclusive agreement with The Premier League earlier in 2022. Remaining true to its motto, 'Football for All', StarHub is bringing the Premier League to customers through Premier+ at competitive prices. To up the ante, select games will be aired in 4K Ultra HD with instant replays, highlights, and more at no extra cost.

Fans will enjoy the Premier League without contracts on StarHub. Unlocking access and value for customers – just like other StarHub TV+ passes, Premier+ can be accessed from any five registered devices and two simultaneous streams with a single subscription.

How much does a StarHub subscription cost?

StarHub has brought exclusive early bird access for fans to get the subscription at a discounted price.

Premier+ with Mobile, Home Broadband, or TV+ plan Premier+ only Early Bird (Between 9-30 June 2022) $19.99 $34.99 Usual Price $24.99 $39.99

Customers can sign up for Premier+ by clicking here or at StarHub shops while existing TV+ customers can subscribe via the My StarHub app.

What are the upcoming key benefits of StarHub's Premier+?

Party Watch : Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time;

: Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time; Multi viewing : Catch two Premier League matches simultaneously on a single screen, or view the game from the perspective of your favourite player;

: Catch two Premier League matches simultaneously on a single screen, or view the game from the perspective of your favourite player; Key highlights : Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels;

: Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels; Time-shift : Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature;

: Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature; Club pages : Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface;

: Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface; Live game statistics : Access real-time team statistics during live games;

: Access real-time team statistics during live games; Match stories: Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience.

Where and on what devices can you watch StarHub?

Fans can live stream the Premier League via StarHub TV+ on mobile app (Android/Apple), their web portal, or via the StarHub TV+ box. For those that prefer to stream on their big screen without the box, a StarHub TV+ app for Android TVs is currently in the works and targeted to be available soon.