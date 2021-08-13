How to watch Premier League 2021/22 in Singapore

Watch all 380 matches of the EPL season with Singtel, amazing offer available with Singtel CAST!

The world’s most exciting and watched football league is back upon us and here’s how you can get the ULTIMATE EPL experience in Singapore.

As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, Singtel will be showing the full coverage with up to 10 live matches each match week - sign up or upgrade your Singtel TV pack to access the Premier League. Prefer a box-free and no-contract option? Get Sports Plus on Singtel CAST, the most affordable Premier League pack in town.

Watch as Manchester City try to retain the title they won last season with the addition of former Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish. Cross-town rivals, Manchester United, are looking to fight their way back to the top once again with the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

2019/20 champions Liverpool will be looking to make a stronger challenge this time around whilst Thomas Tuchel is planning for UEFA Champions League winner Chelsea to land the big one on the domestic front.

The Manchester derby, Merseyside derby, North London derby and many more rivalries will be renewed for the new season with the unique English atmosphere as fans are allowed back into the stadiums again.

Another incredible season awaits and it’s one that you don’t want to miss!

All you need to do is sign up or upgrade to a Singtel TV Value/Ultimate pack - learn more here. Alternatively, you can get Sports Plus on Singtel CAST, a box-free subscription with no contract, through these plans:

Payment by Credit Card : Non-Singtel mobile, fibre broadband and TV subscribers are able to subscribe to Sports Plus by paying through their credit or debit card. You will need to log in or create a CAST account, to subscribe via credit card.

: Non-Singtel mobile, fibre broadband and TV subscribers are able to subscribe to Sports Plus by paying through their credit or debit card. You will need to log in or create a CAST account, to subscribe via credit card. Payment via Singtel Billing: Available for Singtel Postpaid Mobile subscribers, Fibre Broadband subscribers and Singtel TV subscribers. Do note that this service is not available to mio Stadium+ and Cross-carriage subscribers. Offers available are on $49.90/month no-contract recurring basis, and $49.90/month on a 12-month contract recurring basis with free 3 months.

Fans can also opt for the Sports Plus 7-day pass on CAST at $19.90 one-time charge through a credit card or debit card with no recurring charges following the initial payment. Pay only for the matches you want!

With Singtel CAST, all the epic battles across 20 Premier League stadiums can be watched on TV, desktop, mobile & tablets (iOS/Android).

Don’t miss out on the action. Log onto www.singtel.com/football to sign up and find out more!