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Women's Champions League
team-logoParis Saint Germain
Stade Sebastien Charlety
team-logoBayern Munich
Anggi Riwanto
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How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich
Paris Saint Germain
Bayern Munich
Women's Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain face Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomDisney+
CanadaOneSoccer
AustraliaDisney+
IrelandDisney+
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaESPN Africa
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanDisney+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Open the website or app of the broadcaster that holds the rights to the match.
  • Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in to the broadcaster's service to watch the match.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: Kick-off time

crest
Women's Champions League - Game Week 4
Stade Sebastien Charlety

Paris Saint-Germain face Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League at Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris. Both sides are in the league phase and need points as they bid to progress.

Coached by Paulo César, PSG sit sixth in the table. The Paris side beat Le Havre 4-0 in their most recent game, but a 4-0 defeat to Olympique Lyon in the previous match exposed their limitations.

Bayern Munich arrive in Paris on the back of a 3-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen. José Barcala's side sit seventh in the Women's Champions League.

In recent head-to-head meetings, Bayern have had the upper hand. PSG will be looking to make up ground in the group stage and reverse that trend.

Fans can find the TV broadcast and live stream details below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich?

Over their last five games, PSG have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Le Havre 4-0 in their most recent match, while the 4-0 loss to Olympique Lyon is their only defeat in that period. In the Women's Champions League, PSG most recently drew 1-1 with Manchester City. PSG have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games.

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five games and drawn the other. Their latest Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen finished 3-1, while a 5-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart showed their goal threat. Bayern most recently drew 2-2 with Real Madrid Femenino in the Women's Champions League. They have scored twelve goals and conceded only four in this period.

PSG

PSG - Form

OLL
L0-4
MON
W1-0
MCI
D1-1
PAR
D1-1
LEH
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FCB

FCB - Form

STU
W5-0
RBL
W1-5
RMA
D2-2
LEV
W1-0
SVW
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: Line-ups

Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Cesar

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: Form

PSG

PSG - Form

OLL
L0-4
MON
W1-0
MCI
D1-1
PAR
D1-1
LEH
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FCB

FCB - Form

STU
W5-0
RBL
W1-5
RMA
D2-2
LEV
W1-0
SVW
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Paris Saint GermainDrawBayern Munich
2
1
2
Women's Champions League
Paris Saint Germain badge
Paris Saint Germain
PSG
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
Women's Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Paris Saint Germain badge
Paris Saint Germain
PSG
2
FT
Women's Champions League
Paris Saint Germain badge
Paris Saint Germain
PSG
0
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
Women's Champions League
Paris Saint Germain badge
Paris Saint Germain
PSG
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FT
Women's Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
Paris Saint Germain badge
Paris Saint Germain
PSG
2
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3300192+179
W
W
W
2
OL LyonnesOL LyonnesOLL
3210140+147
W
D
W
3
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenARS
321062+47
W
D
W
4
Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenCHE
321030+37
W
D
W
5
JuventusJuventusJUV
320183+56
W
W
L
6
Paris Saint GermainParis Saint GermainPSG
312072+55
D
W
D
7
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
312074+35
D
W
D
8
InterInterINT
311127-54
L
D
W
9
Manchester City WomenManchester City WomenMCI
30304403
D
D
D
10
Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid FemeninoRMA
30304403
D
D
D
11
HB KoegeHB KoegeHBK
3102510-53
L
W
L
12
SL BenficaSL BenficaBEN
310227-53
L
L
W
13
ServetteServetteSER
3102614-83
W
L
L
14
Paris FCParis FCPAR
302158-32
D
D
L
15
Austria Wien WAustria Wien WWIE
301226-41
L
D
L
16
BK Haecken FFBK Haecken FFBKH
301215-41
D
L
L
17
RomaRomaROM
301208-81
L
L
D
18
Oud-Heverlee LeuvenOud-Heverlee LeuvenOUD
3012110-91
L
L
D
Qualification to 1/4 finals
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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