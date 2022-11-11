How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea in Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, StarHub subscription, kick-off time and team news

Can Graham Potter get the Blues back to winning ways against Newcastle?

Chelsea are set to travel to St. James Park to square off against Newcastle United on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Magpies managed to edge out Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup on tie-breakers and will be brimming with confidence before facing Chelsea. They have been in marauding form in the league having won four successive matches which have propelled them to the third spot in the table. They have the meanest defence in the league along with Arsenal having conceded just 11 goals in 14 matches. Fabian Schar has been sensational at the back and with his aerial prowess he has been nothing short of a nightmare for forwards. Whereas, upfront Miguel Almiron has been shining bright. He has taken 21 shots so far and 12 of them have found the back of the net which shows efficiency in front of goal.

Meanwhile, the Blues suffered a midweek defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup which makes it two successive losses for Graham Potter's men. The former Brighton manager will be under pressure to deliver against Newcastle as they have slipped to the seventh spot in the league table with just 21 points from 13 matches. Their last league win came almost a month back against Aston Villa when won 2-0 at Villa Park and Potter will be urging his troops to put their best foot forward so that they can head into the World Cup break with three points in their bag.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from Singapore.

Newcastle vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game Newcastle vs Chelsea Date November 13, 2022 Kick-off 1:30 am SGT

Newcastle vs Chelsea : Team News

Newcastle have a few long-term absentees in Alexander Isak, Matt Richie, Emil Krafth, and Paul Dummett.

Callum Wilson remains doubtful after he missed the midweek fixture against Palace. Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes are all set to start again after they were relegated to the bench in the EFL Cup fixture.

Chelsea have quite a few long-term absentees in Ben Chilwell, Carney CHukwuemeka, N'Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana. They will also miss the services of Kepa Arrizabalaga after the 28-year-old sustained a foot injury during the 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and was withdrawn at half-time. So Edouard Mendy will be under the sticks for the Blues.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online in Singapore?

As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season that is completely legal and at an affordable price.

StarHub is anti-piracy and in turn is fully committed to providing fans in Singapore a legal, affordable and premium service for fans.

Remaining true to its motto, 'Football for All', StarHub is bringing the Premier League to customers through Premier+ at competitive prices. To up the ante, select games will be aired in 4K Ultra HD with instant replays, highlights, and more at no extra cost.

Fans can enjoy the Premier League without contracts on StarHub and as with other StarHub TV+ passes, subscribers can enjoy value for their money as Premier+ can be accessed from any five registered devices and two simultaneous streams with a single subscription.

How much does a StarHub subscription cost?

Subscription Cost Premier+ with Mobile, Home Broadband, or TV+ plan Premier+ only Price $24.99/month $39.99/month

Customers can sign up for Premier+ by clicking here or at StarHub shops while existing TV+ customers can subscribe via the My StarHub app.

What are the upcoming key benefits of StarHub's Premier+?

Key highlights: Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels;

Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels; Time-shift: Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature;

Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature; Club pages: Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface;

Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface; Live game statistics: Access real-time team statistics during live games;

Access real-time team statistics during live games; Match stories: Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience;

Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience; Party Watch (Coming Soon): Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time;

Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time; Multi viewing (Coming Soon): Catch two Premier League matches simultaneously on a single screen, or view the game from the perspective of your favourite player.

Where and on what devices can you watch the Premier League?

Fans can live stream the Premier League via StarHub TV+ on mobile apps (Android/Apple), their web portal, the StarHub TV+ app for Android TVs or via the StarHub TV+ box. If you’re on an alternative Fibre TV subscription, you can also catch the Premier League by signing up for the Premier Pack for Cross-Carriage that is now available.