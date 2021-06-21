How to watch Netherlands vs North Macedonia in Euro 2020 from India?

While the Oranje have won the group already, North Macedonia will be looking to pull off an unlikely upset...

Netherlands will take North Macedonia in their final Euro 2020 Group C fixture on Monday at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

The Oranje are already through to the knockout stages after taking six points from their opening two matches, seeing off both Ukraine and Austria. And they have also been assured of the top spot in the group and as a result, the match against North Macedonia is a dead rubber for Holland.

North Macedonia, on the other hand, have no chance of progressing to the knockout stages an will be looking to end their campaign with an upset.

Here's how to watch North Macedonia vs Netherlands in India.

What time does North Macedonia vs Netherlands start?

Game Italy vs Wales Date Monday, June 21 Time 9:30pm IST

How to watch North Macedonia vs Netherlands on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

How does Group C in Euro 2020 look like?

Thanks to a superior head-to-head record over both Ukraine and Austria, Netherlands have already won the group. The winner of the Ukraine vs Austria match will seal second spot in the group (which will see them take on Italy in the Round of 16). If the match is a draw, Ukraine will finish second. The third-placed team will then have to wait till the end of the gorup stage matches to see if they qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Netherlands 🇳🇱 2 2 0 0 +3 6 2 Ukraine 🇺🇦 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 Austria 🇦🇹 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 North Macedonia 🇲🇰 2 0 0 2 -3 0

Where will North Macedonia vs Netherlands take place?

Johan Cruyff Arena | Amsterdam | Netherlands

Capacity: 54,990 | reduced to 33% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)

Year built: 1996

The Johan Cruyff Arena will play host to three matches in Group C as well as one of the tournament's last 16 games.

Located in the Dutch capital Amsterdam, it is the home stadium of Eredivisie side Ajax and the Netherlands national team, who have been playing games at the venue since it opened in 1996.

The stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and previously hosted five matches at Euro 2000, as well as being the stage for the 1998 Champions League final.

North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Team news & stats

Netherlands boss Frank de Boer has the license to change things around in his team ahead of the Round of 16. However, he mentioned before the game that he would make only two changes. One of them is likely to be midfielder Marten de Roon who picked up a yellow card against Austria and would be banned for the last 16 if he receives another. Ryan Gravenberch is expected to replace him while we could see Donyell Malen or Luuk de Jong replace Wout Weghorst in attack.

North Macedonia are unlikely to make huge changes to their team. However, there is a chance Darko Churlinov and Aleksandr Trajkovski replaces Stefan Spirovski and Boban Nikolov in the starting XI.

Key stats:

The Netherlands have never lost against North Macedonia, winning two and drawing two of their four previous meetings.

In four previous meetings between North Macedonia and the Netherlands, North Macedonia haven’t led for a single minute in any game, and they are yet to go ahead in a match at the European Championships, scoring both of their goals when trailing.

The Netherlands have scored two or more goals in each of their last nine games in all competitions, their longest run since May 1935 (also nine in a row). They have never scored 2+ goals in 10 consecutive games in all competitions.

