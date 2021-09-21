The Mariners are against statistically the most attacking team in this year's AFC Cup competition...

ATK Mohun Bagan are set to take on FC Nasaf in the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals of the 2021 AFC Cup in Uzbekistan, on Wednesday.

The winner of the tie will face Hong Kong's Lee Man in the Inter-zonal play-off finals ahead of the AFC Cup grand finale.

Here's how to watch Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan in India.

What time does the 2021 AFC Cup game between Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan start?

Game Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan Date Wednesday, September 22 Time 8:20pm IST

How to watch Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV & live stream in India?

In India, the 2021 AFC Cup group stage will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. Online streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team news & key stats

ATK Mohun Bagan held a six-day camp at Dubai before leaving for Uzbekistan to face Nasaf. Coach Antonio Habas has named Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko in his 22-member squad while dropping the likes of Hugo Boumous and Tiri among the foreigners. Carl McHugh, Roy Krishna and David Williams are the other foreigners registered for the tie.

The Mariners finished atop in Group D with 7 points from 3 games after the 1-1 draw against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings, besides picking wins over Bengaluru (2-0) and Maziya S&RC (3-1). However, Nasaf pose a tougher challenge.

Nasaf emerged as the Central Asian Zone winners after winning 3-2 against Ahal FC of Turkmenistan. In the group stage, they won all their three matches to finish on top with nine points. They scored nine goals and did not concede any.

Key stats:

This will be the first game between Nasaf and ATK Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup.



Nasaf have only lost one of their last 16 games in the AFC Cup, winning 14 of them including the last five games in a row (W14 D1 L1).



ATK Mohun Bagan have not tasted defeat in their last five games in the AFC Cup (W3 D2), equaling the club record for longest undefeated run in the competition (also five games in 2016, W3 D2).



Nasaf are top scorers in the 2021 AFC Champions League with 12 goals so far this season. They have attempted more shots (61) and had more shots on target (25) than any team in the competition this season.



No player has been involved in scoring more goals in the 2021 AFC Cup than Nasaf’s Sherzod Nasrullaev (5 – level with Ngah, Al Salt and Ahal’s Tagayev). Nasrullaev has assisted more goals this season than any other player (4).

