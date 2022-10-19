How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham in Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, StarHub subscription, kick-off time and team news

Can United return to winning ways against a high-flying Tottenham?

A high-voltage Premier League clash is on the cards as Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Thursday. It is a meeting between the third and fifth-placed teams on the table but what matters is that both sides have the potential to outplay each other if they put their best foot forward.

The Red Devils have a point to prove after a blunt attacking display against Newcastle United over the weekend whereas, Tottenham would hope that they can pick up another three points to keep the pressure on table-toppers Arsenal. In fact, United were lucky to escape with a point as Joelinton hit the woodwork not once but twice.

Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo came close on a couple of occasions but is yet to get back his mojo in front of goal. He will be hoping that Eik ten Hag gives him another start to prove himself after drawing a blank against the Magpies.

On the other hand, Tottenham have won four of their last five matches and their performance against Everton will be a morale booster before taking on United. They were persistent in attack against the Toffees and patiently broke down their defence to win the match 2-0. However, they have struggled away from home and have won just two of their seven away matches in all competitions this season.

Manchester United vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game Manchester United vs Tottenham Date October 20, 2022 Kick-off 3:15 am SGT

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Team News

Manchester United have plenty of injury concerns as they gear up to face the Lilly whites. Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Donny van de Beek.

Anthony Martial is fit again and should be reinstated to the squad whereas Scott McTominay will be back after missing out through suspension against Newcastle. However, Christian Eriksen remains a doubt as it remains to be seen whether he bounces back from his illness to face his former team.

Tottenham will be definitely missing the services of Richarlison after he suffered a calf injury against Everton. Dejan Kulusevski also remains a doubt as he is yet to recover from his hamstring injury. Whereas, Emerson Royal will be serving his third and final suspension.

Yves Bissouma is likely to replace Richarlison whereas Matt Doherty will serve as a replacement for Emerson Royal.

