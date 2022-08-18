How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, StarHub subscription, kick-off time and team news

The spotlight is on Erik ten Hag as United remain without a point in Premier League

A classic Premier League rivalry is on the cards as Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag's men have had a difficult start to their Premier League campaign as they have lost both their matches so far. They fell 2-1 to Brighton in their campaign opener and then lost 4-0 to Brentford on matchday two.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also not had the brightest starts to their campaign as they have drawn both their matches so far. Klopp will hope to avoid any further slip-up and look to return to winning ways as quickly as possible. And what better venue to do so than Old Trafford, the den of their fierce rivals. They have won their past three meetings with United quite convincingly, scoring 13 goals and conceding just twice, and will hope to replicate that form once again.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from Singapore.

Manchester United vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game Manchester United vs Liverpool Date August 23, 2022 Kick-off 3:00 am SGT

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Team News

Manchester United have some long term injuries in Facundo Pellistri, Brandon Williams and Victor Lindelof. All these players will remain unavailable for selection but Ten Hag might have Anthony Martial back in the squad if the forward passes a late fitness test.

United fans are clamouring for changes in the starting XI and it remains to be seen whether the Dutch manager is on board.

Tyrell Malacia should replace Luke Shaw at centre back whereas Raphael Varane should come in the place of Lisandro Martinez. Diogo Dalot should start at right back as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being linked with a move away from the club.

In midfield, Scott McTominay might get the nod ahead of Fred and the rest should keep their places. Wantaway forward Cristiano Ronaldo should again lead the lines.

On the other hand, Liverpool have several injury issues in their team. They could miss up to ten players in their trip to Old Trafford. Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino are the latest casualties, with the pair missing the 1-1 draw with Palace on Monday, joining the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones on the treatment table.

Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher, and teenager Kaide Gordon are also unavailable due to injuries.

Star signing Darwin Nunez added to Klopp's problems with a foolish red card against Crystal Palace, which brings with it a three-game suspension, the Reds' squad suddenly looks stretched.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online in Singapore?

As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season that is completely legal and at an affordable price.

StarHub is anti-piracy and in turn is fully committed to providing fans in Singapore a legal, affordable and premium service for fans.

Remaining true to its motto, 'Football for All', StarHub is bringing the Premier League to customers through Premier+ at competitive prices. To up the ante, select games will be aired in 4K Ultra HD with instant replays, highlights, and more at no extra cost.

Fans can enjoy the Premier League without contracts on StarHub and as with other StarHub TV+ passes, subscribers can enjoy value for their money as Premier+ can be accessed from any five registered devices and two simultaneous streams with a single subscription.

How much does a StarHub subscription cost?

Subscription Cost Premier+ with Mobile, Home Broadband, or TV+ plan Premier+ only Price $24.99/month $39.99/month

Customers can sign up for Premier+ by clicking here or at StarHub shops while existing TV+ customers can subscribe via the My StarHub app.

What are the upcoming key benefits of StarHub's Premier+?

Key highlights: Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels;

Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels; Time-shift: Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature;

Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature; Club pages: Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface;

Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface; Live game statistics : Access real-time team statistics during live games;

: Access real-time team statistics during live games; Match stories: Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience;

Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience; Party Watch: Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time;

Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time; Multi viewing: Catch two Premier League matches simultaneously on a single screen, or view the game from the perspective of your favourite player.

Where and on what devices can you watch the Premier League?

Fans can live stream the Premier League via StarHub TV+ on mobile apps (Android/Apple), their web portal, the StarHub TV+ app for Android TVs or via the StarHub TV+ box. If you’re on an alternative Fibre TV subscription, you can also catch the Premier League by signing up for the Premier Pack for Cross-Carriage that is now available.