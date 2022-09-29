How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, StarHub subscription, kick-off time and team news

Can United finally get back the bragging rights with a win in the Manchester derby?

Manchester United will take a trip to crosstown rivals Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on October 2, 2022, to lock horns in a Premier League fixture. Both the teams are getting back to action after the international break and will hope to get the three points to keep their title charge on course. This will be the 188th meeting, with City having won on 57 occasions, and United victorious 77 times. The two sides could not be separated in 53 of the previous 187 matches.

Although the Red Devils lost in their last outing to Real Sociedad in the Europa League, they are currently on a four-match winning streak in the domestic competition. Cristiano Ronaldo has finally got his name on the scoresheet in this campaign and will be eager to open his account in the Premier League as well. And what better occasion to do so than a Manchester derby and especially at the den of your opponents?

However, Pep Guardiola's men are a tough nut to crack and are heading into this fixture after demolishing Wolves 3-0 away from home. Erling Haaland is scoring at will and his partnership with Kevin De Bruyne is flourishing with each passing matchday. They have scored 23 goals in just seven matches which is a testimony to their attacking prowess. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez's toughest test awaits them on Sunday and GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from Singapore.

Manchester City vs Manchester United date & kick-off time

Game Manchester City vs Manchester United Date October 2, 2022 Kick-off 9:00 pm SGT

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Team News

Manchester United will be without the services of Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams. Marcus Rashford is doubtful for the clash along with Anthony Martial.

However, Victor Lindelof is available once again and the defender played for Sweden during the international break.

Erik ten Hag is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the starting XI that won against Arsenal. However, we can expect Casemiro to start in place of Scott McTominay in midfield and Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo upfront, if Rashford fails to make the cut.

On the other hand, City will miss the services of John Stones and Kalvin Phillips. Stones is nursing a hamstring injury while Phillips is a long-term absentee after he went under the knife with a shoulder injury.

Aymeric Laporte is also doubtful for the derby but a late fitness test will confirm his availability.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on TV & live stream online in Singapore?

As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season that is completely legal and at an affordable price.

StarHub is anti-piracy and in turn is fully committed to providing fans in Singapore a legal, affordable and premium service for fans.

Remaining true to its motto, 'Football for All', StarHub is bringing the Premier League to customers through Premier+ at competitive prices. To up the ante, select games will be aired in 4K Ultra HD with instant replays, highlights, and more at no extra cost.

Fans can enjoy the Premier League without contracts on StarHub and as with other StarHub TV+ passes, subscribers can enjoy value for their money as Premier+ can be accessed from any five registered devices and two simultaneous streams with a single subscription.

How much does a StarHub subscription cost?

Subscription Cost Premier+ with Mobile, Home Broadband, or TV+ plan Premier+ only Price $24.99/month $39.99/month

Customers can sign up for Premier+ by clicking here or at StarHub shops while existing TV+ customers can subscribe via the My StarHub app.

What are the upcoming key benefits of StarHub's Premier+?

Key highlights: Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels;

Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels; Time-shift: Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature;

Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature; Club pages: Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface;

Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface; Live game statistics: Access real-time team statistics during live games;

Access real-time team statistics during live games; Match stories: Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience;

Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience; Party Watch: Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time;

Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time; Multi viewing: Catch two Premier League matches simultaneously on a single screen, or view the game from the perspective of your favourite player.

Where and on what devices can you watch the Premier League?

Fans can live stream the Premier League via StarHub TV+ on mobile apps (Android/Apple), their web portal, the StarHub TV+ app for Android TVs or via the StarHub TV+ box. If you’re on an alternative Fibre TV subscription, you can also catch the Premier League by signing up for the Premier Pack for Cross-Carriage that is now available.