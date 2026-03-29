How to watch today's Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Match Preview

Getty Images

This fixture isn't just a season opener for both sides, it is a tactical chess match featuring a significant crossover. In a massive off-season move, Rishabh Pant has moved from Delhi to captain LSG, while KL Rahul now headlines the Delhi Capitals’ batting order. Both teams are desperate to shed their mid-table tags from 2025 and establish early dominance in the 19th edition of the tournament.

Lucknow enters this campaign with a point to prove after a disappointing seventh-place finish last year. Under the guidance of head coach Justin Langer, the Super Giants have recalibrated their squad to find more balance. The acquisition of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami to lead the attack alongside the raw, express pace of Mayank Yadav gives LSG one of the most intimidating bowling units on paper. With a top order featuring the explosive Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, the home side will look to utilise the typically gripping surface in Lucknow to stifle the opposition and post imposing totals.

The Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are looking to build on a gritty 2025 season where they narrowly missed the playoffs, finishing fifth. Now led by the tactical Axar Patel, Delhi’s strategy appears centred on a spin-heavy blueprint perfectly suited for subcontinental conditions. The duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar remains their biggest asset, while the addition of Nitish Rana adds much-needed stability to a middle order that often struggled for consistency. With Mitchell Starc leading the pace battery, DC possesses the variety required to challenge LSG’s heavy hitters in their own backyard.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals start time

🏟️ Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow ⏰ Start Time: 7:30 pm IST

Today's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will start on 1st April 2026, 7:30 pm IST.

🇬🇧 How to watch the IPL 2026 in the UK

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app at any time. The package starts from £22 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sport on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Non-Sky Customers can also stream the action with NOW TV. There are a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the Sports ‘Day Membership’, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channelsfor 24 hours for £14.99. NOW’s ‘Fully Flexible’ Sports membership again gives unlimited Sky Sports access, but over 30 days instead. That costs £34.99 a month and auto-renews unless cancelled before the end of the monthly period.

There’s also a ‘12-Month Saver’ package, where you are charged 20% less and pay only £27.99 a month. However, you need to sign up for a 12-month minimum term. After the 12-month minimum term, it auto-renews at £34.99 a month unless cancelled.

🇺🇸 How to watch the IPL 2026 in the US & Canada

Willow TV is a dedicated cricket broadcaster, and it’s the exclusive home of the IPL in the US. Here, you’ll find live and recorded match streaming, making it possible for fans to follow the action as it happens. Additionally, the platform provides detailed match analysis, commentary, and highlights, enriching the viewing experience.

FuboTV is a top-quality streaming service that includes Willow TV, offering access to the IPL and a whole world of sports. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans start from $84.99/month with a free 7-day trial available to new subscribers across all of its plans. The streaming service is a no-brainer for wrestling and general sports fans.

🇦🇺 How to watch IPL 2026 in Australia

You'll be able to watch all IPL 2026 matches on Fox Cricket channels on TV. If you don't have Fox and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this year's tournament. There are two subscription plan options. Here is a closer look at all of the details:

Kayo Standard

This is the entry-level plan, designed for individual viewers.

Price: $29.99 per month

$29.99 per month Simultaneous Streams: 1 screen at a time

1 screen at a time Video Quality: High Definition (up to 1080p)

High Definition (up to 1080p) Key Features: Full access to all 50+ sports, SplitView (watch multiple games on one screen), No lock-in contract.

Kayo Premium

This is the top-tier plan, targeted at households and those wanting the best visual experience.

Price: $45.99 per month

$45.99 per month Simultaneous Streams: 2 screens at a time

2 screens at a time Video Quality: 4K Ultra HD (on selected content and compatible devices)

(on selected content and compatible devices) Key Features: Everything in Standard, plus 4K streaming and an extra concurrent stream.

🌏 IPL 2026 coverage worldwide

Country Network/Streaming 🇿🇦 South Africa SuperSport 🇦🇺 Australia Foxtel, Kayo Sports, YuppTV 🇨🇦 Canada Willow TV, YuppTV, SlingTV 🌎 Caribbean and Latin America Flow Sports, YuppTV 🇫🇷 France YuppTV 🇮🇳 India JioCinema, Disney Plus Hotstar 🌍 Middle East Noon

🛜 Watch the IPL 2026 from anywhere with a VPN

If you are unable to watch IPL matches live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can also check out our detailed VPN guide for other options.