How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United in Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, StarHub subscription, kick-off time and team news

The Reds will look to make up lost ground in the Premier League title race with another three points

Liverpool would like to carry on their rich vein of form when they host Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's men registered a scintillating 9-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend with Roberto Firmino stealing the spotlight as the Brazilian scored twice and set up another three. With that performance, he became one of the five players to have assisted three goals in two different Premier League fixtures, joining the elite list of Eyal Berkovic, Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Dusan Tadic.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 26 Premier League home games against the Magpies since a 2-0 loss in April 1994. They also boast a formidable midweek record winning 10 of their previous 11 matches.

Whereas, Newcastle remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far with one and three draws, including one against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Allan Saint-Maximin has been in good form and his duel with Virgil van Dijk will be one to look out for. GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from Singapore.

Liverpool vs Newcastle date & kick-off time

Game Liverpool vs Newcastle Date September 1, 2022 Kick-off 3:00 am SGT

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Team News

Liverpool continue to have several injury issues in their team. Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay will not be available for selection.

Havey Elliott remains a doubt after he was replaced at halftime in the previous match. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez will also miss the action as he is serving a three-match suspension.

Alisson Becker will start between the sticks and will be shielded by a back-four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson. Fabio Carvalho could slot in place of Elliott if he fails to make it to the matchday squad while Fabiinho and Jordan Henderson could make up the three-man midfield.

Whereas, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Luis Diaz will play in a front-three.

On the other hand, Eddie Howe will miss the services of Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson and Emil Krafth. Krafth is a long-term absentee after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in last week's EFL Cup win at Tranmere.

New signing Alexander Isak might start if his work permit arrives before kick-off.

