How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, StarHub subscription, kick-off time and team news

Can Liverpool bounce back against Manchester City in the Premier League?

Liverpool are set to take on Manchester City in a Premier League encounter at Anfield on October 16, 2022. While the Reds head into this fixture on the back of a convincing 7-1 win against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League, City were held to a goalless stalemate by FC Copenhagen.

The two teams have been in contrasting form this season. While City continue to challenge Arsenal for the number one position, Liverpool are languishing at the 10th spot with an equal number of points from eight games. Jurgen Klopp's men have won just twice in the league and have not tasted victory in their last three outings. However, Liverpool's midweek performance in Ibrox would instill hope in their fans. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick, Roberto Firmino got a brace, while Darwin Nunez also got on the scoresheet. Goal scoring has not been a problem but their backline has looked nervy and has already shipped in 12 goals.

It is a concern for Klopp as they are going up against a team who are known for their goal-scoring prowess and have already netted 33 times in just nine games. Their Norwegian talisman in Erling Haaland was rested against Copenhagen and will be fresh after receiving a week's rest. He has been shattering records left, right and centre in the Premier League and his goal against Southampton made him the fastest player to reach 15 strikes in the competition's history. GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from Singapore.

Liverpool vs Manchester City date & kick-off time

Game Liverpool vs Manchester City Date October 16, 2022 Kick-off 11:30 pm SGT

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Team News

Liverpool are unfortunate to have several players on the injury table. Klopp will miss the services of Luis Diaz with a knee injury, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander Arnold.

Andy Robertson got some minutes against Rangers and should be fit enough to get a start. Meanwhile, the midfield trio should comprise Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara. With Diaz out injured, Salah, Firmino, and Diogo Jota could start in attack.

Manchester City have two long-term absentees in Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker. John Stones also remains doubtful as he is in the final lap of his recovery process. So Nathan AKe could slot in at left-back with Joao Cancelo on the right. Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias should pair at the heart of defence.

Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden could start in midfield along with Rodri while Haaland would lead the line.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online in Singapore?

As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season that is completely legal and at an affordable price.

StarHub is anti-piracy and in turn is fully committed to providing fans in Singapore a legal, affordable and premium service for fans.

Remaining true to its motto, 'Football for All', StarHub is bringing the Premier League to customers through Premier+ at competitive prices. To up the ante, select games will be aired in 4K Ultra HD with instant replays, highlights, and more at no extra cost.

Fans can enjoy the Premier League without contracts on StarHub and as with other StarHub TV+ passes, subscribers can enjoy value for their money as Premier+ can be accessed from any five registered devices and two simultaneous streams with a single subscription.

How much does a StarHub subscription cost?

Subscription Cost Premier+ with Mobile, Home Broadband, or TV+ plan Premier+ only Price $24.99/month $39.99/month

Customers can sign up for Premier+ by clicking here or at StarHub shops while existing TV+ customers can subscribe via the My StarHub app.

What are the upcoming key benefits of StarHub's Premier+?

Key highlights: Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels;

Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels; Time-shift: Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature;

Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature; Club pages: Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface;

Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface; Live game statistics: Access real-time team statistics during live games;

Access real-time team statistics during live games; Match stories: Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience;

Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience; Party Watch: Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time;

Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time; Multi viewing: Catch two Premier League matches simultaneously on a single screen, or view the game from the perspective of your favourite player.

Where and on what devices can you watch the Premier League?

Fans can live stream the Premier League via StarHub TV+ on mobile apps (Android/Apple), their web portal, the StarHub TV+ app for Android TVs or via the StarHub TV+ box. If you’re on an alternative Fibre TV subscription, you can also catch the Premier League by signing up for the Premier Pack for Cross-Carriage that is now available.