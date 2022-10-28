How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United in Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, StarHub subscription, kick-off time and team news

Can Liverpool bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League?

Liverpool are set to take on Leeds United in a Premier League encounter at Anfield on October 30, 2022. While the Reds head into this fixture on the back of a convincing 3-0 win against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, Leeds succumbed to a 3-2 loss at home to Fulham in the Premier League.

Liverpool have been pretty inconsistent in their displays in the ongoing campaign. They suffered a shock defeat to bottom-placed Nottingham Forest last weekend and then got back their mojo in the midweek clash against Ajax. It is no surprise that the Reds are languishing at the eighth spot in the table with just 11 16 points after 11 rounds. Their backline has been a major concern for Jurgen Klopp as they have already shipped in 13 goals. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have had lapses in concentration at critical moments and Liverpool have paid dearly.

There is little doubt that their defence will once again be tested by the likes of Rodrigo Moreno and Patrick Bamford. The Whites put up a spirited display against Arsenal and are not afraid to take on the big fishes even at uncharted waters. However, they head into this fixture on the back of successive losses and will be eager to climb out of the relegation zone with a win against a disjointed Liverpool side. GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from Singapore.

Liverpool vs Leeds United date & kick-off time

Game Liverpool vs Leeds United Date October 30, 2022 Kick-off 2:45 am SGT

Liverpool vs Leeds United: Team News

Liverpool are struggling with several players on the injury table. Klopp will miss the services of Luis Diaz with a knee injury, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander Arnold.

Thiago Alcantara should be back in contention after he missed the last two games with an ear infection. Whereas, Jordan Henderson who was subbed off against Ajax should also be fit to feature in the matchday squad.

"I was worried when I saw the situation because it was in front of me. I think he got knee on knee; so painful. A bruise, probably. Really painful, but as far as I know, nothing else, and that should be fine," stated Klopp.

Leeds United also have their fair share of injury problems. Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, and Tyler Adams are ruled out with injuries. Meanwhile, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Archie Gray are doubtful for the clash.

A late fitness test will determine whether they will travel to Merseyside or not.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United on TV & live stream online in Singapore?

As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season that is completely legal and at an affordable price.

How much does a StarHub subscription cost?

Subscription Cost Premier+ with Mobile, Home Broadband, or TV+ plan Premier+ only Price $24.99/month $39.99/month

Customers can sign up for Premier+ by clicking here or at StarHub shops while existing TV+ customers can subscribe via the My StarHub app.

Where and on what devices can you watch the Premier League?

Fans can live stream the Premier League via StarHub TV+ on mobile apps (Android/Apple), their web portal, the StarHub TV+ app for Android TVs or via the StarHub TV+ box. If you’re on an alternative Fibre TV subscription, you can also catch the Premier League by signing up for the Premier Pack for Cross-Carriage that is now available.