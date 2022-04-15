How to watch Lion City Sailors in AFC Champions League?

Lion City Sailors begin their AFC Champions League campaign against Japanese side Urawa Reds on Friday at the Buriram Stadium, in Buriram on Friday. The Singapore league champions face a stern test as they go up against two-time winners of the Champions League.

They are managed by veteran Kim Do-hoon who led Ulsan Hyundai to the coveted trophy in 2020. The South Korean tactician knows how to get the best out of his players and is confident that his side will put a brave fight against Urawa Reds.

“This is a new era for Singapore football. It’s going to be difficult for sure, but we’re here to play and compete. We might be unfancied, but we’re here to play. It’s all to play for, and we’re here to play with confidence and prove ourselves," Kim said before the match.

The Lion City Sailors have participated in the Champions League just once in their club's history - back in 2001 and representing Singapore under former outfit Home United. Likewise, Home United was a regular participant in the AFC Cup with eight appearances to their name. The Sailors head into this match in a rich vein of form as they have lost just once in their previous 18 appearances in all competitions. They are also currently the leaders of the Singapore Premier League with 16 points from seven matches

The Sailors have been placed in Group F along with Shandong Taishan (China), and Daegu FC (South Korea) apart from Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan).

Meanwhile, Urawa Reds have drawn their last three matches and have managed to win just two matches in the J1 League so far this season. They currently sit at the 10th spot in the league table with 10 points from an equal number of matches. However, their coach Carlo Rodriguez remains positive that his team will produce the goods when called upon.

"I don’t feel any pressure, rather neutral at this stage. The main motivation for us is to play good games and continue to grow as a team. We want to progress as a result of our good performances. Lion City have got a clear style, 4-3-3, and they have got good players," he stated.

Where to watch or stream Lion City Sailors' ACL matches?

You can catch all the live matches of Lion City Sailors and highlights via ELEVEN Sports, the official broadcaster of the AFC Champions League in Singapore.

Date Fixture April 15 Lion City Sailors vs Urawa Reds April 18 Daegu vs Lion City Sailors April 21 Shandong Luneng vs Lion City Sailors April 24 Lion City Sailors vs Shandong Luneng April 27 Urawa Reds vs Lion City Sailors April 30 Lion City Sailors vs Daegu

How do you subscribe to ELEVEN Sports in Singapore?

ELEVEN Sports offers flexible, cancel at any time, monthly and annual subscriptions for its viewers. You can sign up at S$7.50/month or choose the annual subscription for S$75.00/year (essentially giving you 2 months free out of the 12 months). Don’t forget to apply the voucher code “GOAL-ACL” during checkout. Get 10% off your first month or first year subscription with the code GOAL-ACL. Codes are usable for the period 12 Apr 2022 to 17 May 2022.

Payments can be made via credit cards (Mastercard/Visa) or PayPal.

Country Type Price Singapore Monthly SGD 7.50 Singapore Annually SGD 75.00 Malaysia Monthly MYR 17.50 Malaysia Annually MYR 175.00 Philippines Monthly PHP 125.00 Philippines Annually PHP 1250.00

Where can you watch ELEVEN Sports?

ELEVEN Sports is available for viewing and live streaming on your favourite devices through the ELEVEN Sports website on PC/Mac web browsers, the ELEVEN Sports apps on Android/iOS mobiles and also through smart TVs including Apple TV/Android TV.

Full details on supported devices here.