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Lens vs Como: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Lens vs Como kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Lens vs Como live today: TV and live stream details

DAZN will show Lens vs Como live.

Lens and Como: Recent form

With two wins, no draws and three defeats in their last five competitive matches, Lens have had mixed results. They most recently lost 0-1 at home to Lille in Ligue 1. Before that came a 3-0 result against Club Brugge in the Champions League, while wins over Paris FC (2-1) and Troyes (3-1 away) offered some relief. Lens scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Como, meanwhile, have shown form hitherto unseen from a promoted side: five wins from five matches, with no draws or defeats. Their latest success was a 1-0 win over Venezia, following a 3-1 win in Turin and a 4-1 Champions League victory over Manchester United. Como scored 11 goals and conceded just two in those five matches.

Lens vs Como: Line-ups

Lens vs Como: Form

Lens vs Como: Head-to-head record

Lens vs Como: The tables