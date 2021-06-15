How to watch Hungary vs Portugal in Euro 2020 from India?
Portugal open their Euro 2022 campaign with a a tie against Hungary at the Puskas Arena, Budapest
The Seleccao are being billed as one of the favourites to win the Euros five years on from lifting the trophy in France after a stunning 1-0 upset of the hosts in the final.
Here's how to watch Hungary vs Portugal in India.
Contents
- What time is Hungary vs Portugal?
- How to watch Hungary vs Portugal
- How does the group look like
- Where will the match take place?
- Hungary vs Portugal: Team news
What time does Hungary vs Portugal start?
|Game
|Hungary vs Portugal
|Date
|Tuesday, June 15
|Time
|9:30pm IST
How to watch Hungary vs Portugal on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
How does the group look like
The game between Hungary and Portugal kicks off Group F that also includes the likes of France and Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be playing at different venues.
Group F
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hungary 🇭🇺
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Portugal 🇵🇹
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|France 🇫🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Germany 🇩🇪
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Where will the match take place?
Puskas Arena | Budapest | Hungary
Capacity: 67,889 | 100% capacity
Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)
Year built: 2019
The Puskas Arena in Budapest will be the newest stadium at Euro 2020 with construction concluding in 2019. It will host three games in Group F and one of the last 16 encounters.
Named after Hungarian football legend Ferenc Puskas, it is situated on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium, which was demolished in 2016.
It will be home to the Hungary national team and hosted a number of games for UEFA - including Champions League games - when public health restrictions saw parts of Europe locked down.
Hungary vs Portugal: Team news
Joao Cancelo has been replaced by Diogo Dalot in Portugal's Euro 2020 squad after testing positive for Covid-19. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) have confirmed that Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot, who took in a successful loan spell at Milan last term, has been drafted in to fill Cancelo's spot.
Portugal still have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota and Joao Felix to call upon, but service to those star players will surely be reduced after losing Cancelo as an outlet down the right wing.
