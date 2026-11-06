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Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg: kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Olympiastadion

Hertha BSC host VfL Wolfsburg at the Olympiastadion in Berlin in a second-division clash. The league leaders face a Wolfsburg side looking to regain stability after mixed results of late.

Under coach Stefan Leitl, Hertha BSC have become the most consistent side in the 2. Bundesliga. The Berlin side go into this match top of the table, having shown impressive cohesion for weeks.

Wolfsburg arrive with coach Tobias Strobl and sit third. The Lower Saxony side have one of the league's most potent attacks, but their defence has been less reliable. The 4-4 draw with Nürnberg and 1-1 draw with Bochum showed both sides of their game.

In the DFB Cup, Hertha most recently beat SSV Jeddeloh 2-0, having previously won their league match against Arminia Bielefeld 1-0. The Berlin side have shown few weaknesses this season.

Wolfsburg most recently lost 3-2 to SC Freiburg in the DFB Cup, having previously drawn 1-1 with Bochum and beaten Heidenheim 3-1. They have attacking potential, but still lack consistency.

For Hertha, the aim is to defend their lead at the top and make a statement. Wolfsburg want to close the gap to first place and underline their promotion ambitions.

Find out where to watch the match live on TV and via livestream below.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at Hertha BSC and VfL Wolfsburg?

Across their last five competitive matches, Hertha BSC have recorded four wins and a draw. Their only dropped points in that run came in a goalless 0-0 draw against Holstein Kiel. Hertha scored eight goals and conceded just two in those five matches.

VfL Wolfsburg have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win over Osnabrück, preceded by the 3-2 defeat to SC Freiburg in the DFB Cup. The 4-4 against Nürnberg and the 3-1 against Heidenheim showed their goal threat. Wolfsburg scored ten times in those five matches but conceded nine goals.

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg: line-ups

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg: form

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg: head-to-head record

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg: the tables