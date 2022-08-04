The Blues begin their Premier League campaign with a tricky away fixture against the Toffees

Chelsea will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign this weekend when they take on Frank Lampard's Everton at Goodison Park.

Thomas Tuchel came out second best when they visited the Merseyside club back in May and would like to make amends to that by getting off the blocks with a win. The German manager guided Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League qualifying for this term's Champions League, but they lost out on domestic cup trophies in both the League Cup and FA Cup finals.

Meanwhile, Everton somehow managed to stay afloat in the Premier League after finishing in the 16th spot with 39 points. They have parted ways with star forward Richarlison and it remains to be seen how they cope without the Brazilian. GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from Singapore.

Everton vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game Everton vs Chelsea Date August 7, 2022 Kick-off 12:30 am SGT

Everton vs Chelsea: Team News

Thomas Tuchel will undoubtedly field his strongest XI and in all probability will field both new signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. He prefers a 3-5-2 formation and should stick to it in the campaign opener.

Edouard Mendy should keep his starting berth between the sticks. He should be protected by a three-man backline with Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta taking their positions in defence.

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho should slot in at the centre of the park with Reece James and Marcus Alonso as the two wing-backs. Meanwhile, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, & Raheem Sterling should make up the front three.

On the other hand, Everon could start with a 5-4-1 formation with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the lines. Dele Alli and Demarai Gray should be the two wide midfielders which would help Everton keep a check on Chelsea's overlapping full-backs.

Dwight McNeil scored a brace in pre-season last week and he could feature at some point if he doesn't get to start.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online in Singapore?

As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season.

Remaining true to its motto, 'Football for All', StarHub is bringing the Premier League to customers through Premier+ at competitive prices. To up the ante, select games will be aired in 4K Ultra HD with instant replays, highlights, and more at no extra cost.

Fans can enjoy the Premier League without contracts on StarHub and as with other StarHub TV+ passes, subscribers can enjoy value for their money as Premier+ can be accessed from any five registered devices and two simultaneous streams with a single subscription.

How much does a StarHub subscription cost?

Subscription Cost Premier+ with Mobile, Home Broadband, or TV+ plan Premier+ only Price $24.99/month $39.99/month

Customers can sign up for Premier+ by clicking here or at StarHub shops while existing TV+ customers can subscribe via the My StarHub app.

What are the upcoming key benefits of StarHub's Premier+?

Key highlights: Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels;

Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels; Time-shift: Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature;

Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature; Club pages: Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface;

Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface; Live game statistics: Access real-time team statistics during live games;

Access real-time team statistics during live games; Match stories: Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience;

Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience; Party Watch: Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time;

Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time; Multi viewing: Catch two Premier League matches simultaneously on a single screen, or view the game from the perspective of your favourite player.

Where and on what devices can you watch the Premier League?

Fans can live stream the Premier League via StarHub TV+ on mobile apps (Android/Apple), their web portal, the StarHub TV+ app for Android TVs or via the StarHub TV+ box. If you’re on an alternative Fibre TV subscription, you can also catch the Premier League by signing up for the Premier Pack for Cross-Carriage that is now available.