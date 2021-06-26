How to watch the Euro 2020 knockout stages from India?
Euro 2020 is in full swing, with some of Europe's biggest heavyweights currently involved in a battle for continental glory.
The likes of England, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal and France have been named as tournament favourites and there is plenty left to play for as the knockout stage looms.
Goal has what you need to know about who is playing who and where to watch the Euro 2020 knockout stages from India.
Which 16 teams qualified for Euro 2020 knockouts?
|Group
|Winners
|Runners-up
|Third-place?
|A
|Italy 🇮🇹
|Wales 🏴
|Switzerland 🇨🇭 (Yes)
|B
|Belgium 🇧🇪
|Denmark 🇩🇰
|Finland 🇫🇮 (No)
|C
|Netherlands 🇳🇱
|Austria 🇦🇹
|Ukraine 🇺🇦 (Yes)
|D
|England 🏴
|Croatia 🇭🇷
|Czech Republic 🇨🇿 (Yes)
|E
|Sweden 🇸🇪
|Spain 🇪🇸
|Slovakia 🇸🇰 (No)
|F
|France 🇫🇷
|Germany 🇩🇪
|Portugal 🇵🇹 (Yes)
What are the Euro 2020 last-16 fixtures?
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Location
|June 26
|9:30pm
|Wales vs Denmark
|Amsterdam
|June 27
|12:30am
|Italy vs Austria
|London
|June 27
|9:30pm
|Netherlands vs Czech Republic
|Budapest
|June 28
|12:30am
|Belgium vs Portugal
|Seville
|June 28
|9:30pm
|Croatia vs Spain
|Copenhagen
|June 29
|12:30am
|France vs Switzerland
|Bucharest
|June 29
|9:30pm
|England vs Germany
|London
|June 30
|12:30am
|Sweden vs Ukraine
|Glasgow
How to watch Euro 2020 on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
Who are the defending champions of Euro?
Portugal are defending title holders of the European Championship, having won the 2016 edition in what was their first tournament win.
They defeated host team France in the final of the competition at the Stade de France, Eder scoring in the dying minutes of stoppage time to clinch the 1-0 victory.
