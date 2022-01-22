India got their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign underway on the opening day of the tournament when they took on debutants Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Although Thomas Dennerby's troops created several goal-scoring opportunities, they couldn't convert any and had to settle for a point.

However, they will be optimistic ahead of their next game against Chinese Taipei as they defeated them the last time the two sides met in a friendly back in October 2021.

Here's how to watch Chinese Taipei vs India in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup from India.

What time does Chinese Taipei vs India start?

Game Chinese Taipei vs India Date Sunday, January 23 Time 7:30 pm IST

How to watch Chinese Taipei vs India on TV & live stream in India?

The Discovery Network has the rights to telecast 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup matches in India.

Eurosport, the flagship channel of Discovery Network, will air 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup matches exclusively, along with select national and regional network channels.

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup will also be available for streaming through JioTV.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Eurosport JioTV

Chinese Taipei vs India: Full squads

INDIA

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi,



Defenders: Nganbam Sweety Devi, Manisha Panna, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Dalima Chhibber, Ritu Rani,

Midfielders: Yumnam Kamala Devi, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Karthika Angamuthu,

Forwards: Pyari Xaxa, Grace Dangmei, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Renu, Manisha Kalyan, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sumati Kumari

Chinese Taipei

Goalkeepers: Tsai Ming-Jung, Liao Wen-Chi, Cheng Ssu-Yu, Wang Yu-Ting.

Defenders: Lai Wei-Ju, Pan Shin-Yu, Pan Yen-Hsin, Su Sin-Yun, Chang Su-Hsin, Chang Tzu-Nuo.

Midfielders: Chang Chi-Lan, Zhuo Li-Ping, Wang Hsiang-Huei, Hsu Yi-Yun, Wu Ka-Ching, Ting Chi, Chen Ying-Hui, Ting Chia-Ying.

Forwards: Lin Hsin-Hui, Chen Yen-Ping, Lee Hsiu-Chin, Lai Li-Chin, Su Yu-Hsuan.

