How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City in Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, StarHub subscription, kick-off time and team news

Thomas Tuchel eyeing a turn around after scathing defeat against Leeds

Chelsea FC will look to return to winning ways when they host Leicester City FC on Saturday night at the Stamford Bridge.

In the previous match they succumbed to a 3-0 loss against Leeds United and now have just four points from their opening three games. Leeds midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored a stunner but was given a helping hand by Edouard Mendy. Kalidou Koulibaly unfortunately also had a bad day at the office as he picked up two yellow cards which eventually meant he was sent off.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to make a comeback in their fixture this weekend.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are currently sitting 19th in the table with just one point from three games. They were beaten 2-1 by Southampton in their previous outing in the Premier League and it was the second straight loss as they also fell to Arsenal on matchday two. Stamford Bridge has not been a happy hunting ground for the Foxes as they have won just two games since the inception of the Premier League. Brendan Rodgers has a tough task at hand as another defeat could see them slip to the last spot in the table.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live in Singapore.

Chelsea vs Leicester City date & kick-off time

Game Chelsea vs Leicester City Date August 27, 2022 Kick-off 10:00 pm SGT

Chelsea vs Leicester City: Team News

Chelsea have a couple of absentees in midfield with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both ruled out for the clash due to injuries. Whereas, Koulibaly remains suspended after he saw a red against Leeds.

The German would most likely stick to a 3-5-2 formation with Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, and Reece James shielding Mendy between the sticks. Christian Pulisic might be given a start along with Jorginho and Mason Mount in midfield. Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz are expected to lead the lines.

Leicester had a mid-week commitment against Stockport in the Carabao Cup where Rodgers rested most of the first-team players with an eye on the weekend fixture. They have two players on the injury list in Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira.

Wesley Fofana might not be included in the matchday squad as the defender wants to force a move to Chelsea. However, Leicester have no intention of letting him go and have rejected a third bid of £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons. He was left at home for Leicester's clash with Southampton after Rodgers said that the defender was not totally focused on the club.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City on TV & live stream online in Singapore?

As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season that is completely legal and at an affordable price.

StarHub is anti-piracy and in turn is fully committed to providing fans in Singapore a legal, affordable and premium service for fans.

Remaining true to its motto, 'Football for All', StarHub is bringing the Premier League to customers through Premier+ at competitive prices. To up the ante, select games will be aired in 4K Ultra HD with instant replays, highlights, and more at no extra cost.

Fans can enjoy the Premier League without contracts on StarHub and as with other StarHub TV+ passes, subscribers can enjoy value for their money as Premier+ can be accessed from any five registered devices and two simultaneous streams with a single subscription.

How much does a StarHub subscription cost?

Subscription Cost Premier+ with Mobile, Home Broadband, or TV+ plan Premier+ only Price $24.99/month $39.99/month

Customers can sign up for Premier+ by clicking here or at StarHub shops while existing TV+ customers can subscribe via the My StarHub app.

What are the upcoming key benefits of StarHub's Premier+?

Key highlights: Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels;

Time-shift: Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature;

Club pages: Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface;

Live game statistics : Access real-time team statistics during live games;

Match stories: Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience;

Party Watch: Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time;

Multi viewing: Catch two Premier League matches simultaneously on a single screen, or view the game from the perspective of your favourite player.

Where and on what devices can you watch the Premier League?

Fans can live stream the Premier League via StarHub TV+ on mobile apps (Android/Apple), their web portal, the StarHub TV+ app for Android TVs or via the StarHub TV+ box. If you’re on an alternative Fibre TV subscription, you can also catch the Premier League by signing up for the Premier Pack for Cross-Carriage that is now available.