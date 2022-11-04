How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, StarHub subscription, kick-off time and team news

Can Graham Potter get the better of a marauding Arsenal?

Chelsea are all set to take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a blockbuster Premier League fixture. Both teams head into this fixture on the back of European victories in midweek and there will be no dearth of confidence before taking on each other.

Although Graham Potter was humbled by his former employers, Brighton, in a 4-1 defeat last weekend his troops got back to winning ways against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. They would look forward to carrying on with the momentum and inflicting a second defeat on Mikel Arteta's men. Chelsea's defence has been a major concern as they have already shipped in 15 goals in 12 matches and against a free-scoring Arsenal, they will once again be tested to the hilt.

On the other hand, Arsenal have had a near-perfect start as they sit atop the table with 31 points from 12 matches. After a chastening defeat to PSV in the Europa League, they made a strong comeback to hammer Nottingham Forest 5-0. They beat Zurich again on Friday and are in perfect shape heading into the London derby. History is on Arsenal's side as they have won thrice in their last five meetings and their previous encounter ended in an emphatic 4-0 victory. GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from Singapore.

Chelsea vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game Chelsea vs Arsenal Date November 6, 2022 Kick-off 8:00 pm SGT

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Team News

Chelsea have quite a few long-term absentees in Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana. They will also miss the services of Kepa Arrizabalaga after the 28-year-old sustained a foot injury during Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and was withdrawn at half-time. So Edouard Mendy will be under the sticks for the Blues.

However, Denis Zakaria will be available for the game after he picked up a minor knock against Dinamo Zagreb.

On the other hand, Arsenal will miss Emile Smith Rowe who is set to spend extended spells on the sidelines. Matt Turner remains doubtful for the clash. Whereas Mohamed Elneny has regained full fitness and after starting against Zurich we can hope to see him again on Sunday.

Takehiro Tomiyasu also picked up an injury in the second half after coming on for Ben White. He is also doubtful for the clash.

"We don’t know. He has had a muscular issue and had to come off because we don’t want to take any risks. But we will assess him in the next 48 hours and decide what is best to do next," stated Arteta.

