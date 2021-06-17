How to watch Brazil vs Peru in the Copa America 2021 from India?

Brazil got off to a winning start in the Copa America after beating Venezuela 3-0...

Hosts Brazil will be looking to stay on top of Group B as they host Peru in the Copa America 2021 at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, on Thursday night.

Neymar was the star in Brazil's opener with a goal and an assist. Peru, meanwhile, are all set to open their campaign after a bye week in the first round.

Here's how to watch Brazil vs Peru in India.

What time does Brazil vs Peru start?

Game Brazil vs Peru Date Friday, June 18 Time 5:30am IST

How to watch Brazil vs Peru on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Brazil vs Peru: Team news

With a match-fit full squad at his disposal, Brazil coach Tite could be expected to go for an unchanged 11 that hit the right chords against Venezuela in the opener. On the other hand, certain big names such as Paolo Guerrero, Raul Ruidiaz, and Pedro Aquino have been left out of the squad by Peru coach Ricardo Gareca.

Key Stats: Brazil vs Peru

- Brazil and Peru have faced each other 19 times in Copa America with Brazil have won on 13 occasions. Three games have been won by Peru.

- Peru have kept just one clean-sheet in their last 10 international matches

- Neymar is just 10 goals short of Pele's record of 77 international goals for Brazil.

