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FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Spotify Camp Nou

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa kicks off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa live on TV and online

DAZN will broadcast FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa live. The link below takes you straight to the broadcast.

FC Barcelona and Aston Villa: Recent form

FC Barcelona have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they thrashed Deportivo Alavés 6-1 at home after defeats to Real Madrid (1-2) and Paris Saint-Germain (2-4). Before those losses, Barcelona won 5-2 away at Real Betis and beat Galatasaray 4-1 in the Champions League. They scored 18 goals and conceded ten across the five matches.

Across their past five competitive matches, Aston Villa have three wins, one draw and one defeat. They most recently drew 1-1 with Fulham in the Premier League, having lost 3-0 to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup. Their 2-1 win over Manchester City stands out. Villa also won 3-1 against Viking in the Champions League. They scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Line-ups

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Form

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Head-to-head record

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: The tables