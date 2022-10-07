How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, StarHub subscription, kick-off time and team news

Can Liverpool stop Arsenal's juggernaut?

Arsenal will host Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on October 9, 2022. Both teams head into this fixture on the back of convincing wins in midweek in their respective continental commitments. While Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal got the better of Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League.

The Gunners have been in spectacular form this campaign and have won seven of their eight matches in the Premier League. They are currently leading the pack with 21 points and another victory on Sunday will ensure that they hold on to their number one spot. Mikel Arteta made eight changes against Bodo which indicate that the manager had one eye on the weekend's fixture against Liverpool. Key performers like Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka were brought on from the bench while defensive mainstay William Saliba was completely rested.

On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp's men have been struggling to find their feet in the Premier League and are languishing at the ninth spot with just 10 points from seven matches. They have drawn their last two games in the domestic competition and have looked lacklustre on the pitch. Although they showed great character to lead 3-2 from being 2-0 down against Brighton they could not hold on to their lead and ultimately squandered two points at home. Their summer signing Darwin Nunez is yet to fire on all cylinders whereas Mohamed Salah is struggling to find his Midas touch in front of goal, as the Egyptian has just scored twice in seven league matches. GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from Singapore.

Arsenal vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game Arsenal vs Liverpool Date October 9, 2022 Kick-off 11:30 pm SGT

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team News

Arsenal have two long-term absentees in Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny. Both of them do not have a potential return date and are expected to remain sidelined for months.

Apart from those two, Arteta has everyone at his disposal. After managing minutes in the Europa League the manager will field his strongest possible squad to keep their title charge on track. Jesus, Odegaard and Saliba are all expected to start.

Meanwhile, Klopp will miss the services of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Cutis Jones. However, left-back Andy Robertson should be able to travel to London as he has already started to run in training after recovering from a knee injury.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online in Singapore?

As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season that is completely legal and at an affordable price.

StarHub is anti-piracy and in turn is fully committed to providing fans in Singapore a legal, affordable and premium service for fans.

Remaining true to its motto, 'Football for All', StarHub is bringing the Premier League to customers through Premier+ at competitive prices. To up the ante, select games will be aired in 4K Ultra HD with instant replays, highlights, and more at no extra cost.

Fans can enjoy the Premier League without contracts on StarHub and as with other StarHub TV+ passes, subscribers can enjoy value for their money as Premier+ can be accessed from any five registered devices and two simultaneous streams with a single subscription.

How much does a StarHub subscription cost?

Subscription Cost Premier+ with Mobile, Home Broadband, or TV+ plan Premier+ only Price $24.99/month $39.99/month

Customers can sign up for Premier+ by clicking here or at StarHub shops while existing TV+ customers can subscribe via the My StarHub app.

What are the upcoming key benefits of StarHub's Premier+?

Key highlights: Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels;

Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels; Time-shift: Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature;

Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature; Club pages: Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface;

Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface; Live game statistics: Access real-time team statistics during live games;

Access real-time team statistics during live games; Match stories: Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience;

Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience; Party Watch: Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time;

Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time; Multi viewing: Catch two Premier League matches simultaneously on a single screen, or view the game from the perspective of your favourite player.

Where and on what devices can you watch the Premier League?

Fans can live stream the Premier League via StarHub TV+ on mobile apps (Android/Apple), their web portal, the StarHub TV+ app for Android TVs or via the StarHub TV+ box. If you’re on an alternative Fibre TV subscription, you can also catch the Premier League by signing up for the Premier Pack for Cross-Carriage that is now available.