How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador in Copa America 2021 from India?

La Albiceleste thrashed Bolivia 4-1 as captain Lionel Messi hit a brace en route the quarterfinals...

Argentina and Ecuador will be in action in Sunday's Copa America 2021 quater-final at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiânia, Brazil.

Since being held to a 1-1 draw against Chile in their opener, Lionel Scaloni's men have bounced back with three wins on the trot. Lionel Messi led from the front in the 4-1 win over Bolivia with a brace of his own. They also defeated Uruguay and Paraguay both with a 1-0 scoreline.

Ecuador finished fourth in Group B and have not yet won a match in tournament but did put up some resilient displays on their way to the final eight. The most notable performance was when they held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their last group game.

Here's how to watch Argentina vs Ecuador in India.

What time does Argentina vs Ecuador start?

Game Argentina vs Ecuador Date Sunday, July 4 Time 6:30am IST

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Argentina vs Ecuador: Team news & key stats

Cristian Romero and Angel Di Maria are both expected to be fit for the tie. Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Otamendi are likely to be part of the backline. Manager Luis Scaloni would have to take a call on whether to hand a start to Guido Rodriguez or Leandro Paredes.

Moises Caicedo is a doubt for Ecuador as the Brighton star was stretchered off against Brazil. Angel Mena could be handed a start after scoring a goal against Brazil. Carlos Gruezo had to join the squad after Damian Diaz's Covid-19 infection.Enner Valencia too is a doubtful starter against Argentina after picking up a knock in the previous game.

Key stats:

Argentina have defeated Ecuador 21 out of 36 times they faced, with the latter winning on five occasions while 10 games ended in a draw.



The last time the two sides met, Argentina edged it with a solitary goal scored by Lionel Messi, who has three goals and two assists to his name in the Copa America 2021.



The two goals against Bolivia helped Lionel Messi to surpass India's talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri's international goals tally (74). With 75 goals now, Messi is third behind UAE's Ali Mabkhout (76) among the list of active men's international footballers that sees Cristiano Ronaldo atop with 109 goals.



The 4-1 win over Bolivia was the first time in 13 games that Argentina scored more than two goals in a match. The last time they score more than two goals was in a 6-1 win over Ecuador.

