How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Group Stage Week One
The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores is up and running once more, with the group stage now underway for 2021.
Thirty two teams from across the South American continent have won passage into the first round proper of the competition, either through automatic qualification or by fighting through Libertadores' preliminary rounds.
Both the Argentine and Brazilian clubs have tasted glory in this tournament and will be desperate to make a claim for one of those spots with a strong performance.
The streaming platform offers the option to watch each game.
Copa Libertadores Group Stage: Round One Fixtures
Group A
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 21
|5pm / 8pm
|Independiente del Valle vs Defensa y Justicia
|Fanatiz
|April 21
|5pm/8pm
|Universitario vs Palmeiras
|Fanatiz
Group B
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 20
|3:15pm / 6:15pm
|Always Ready vs Internacional
|Fanatiz
|April 20
|3:15pm / 6:15pm
|Dep. Tachira vs Olimpia
|Fanatiz
Group C
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 20
|3:15pm / 6:15pm
|Santos vs Barcelona (ECU)
|Fanatiz
|April 21
|3pm / 6pm
|The Strongest vs Boca Juniors
|Fanatiz
Group D
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 22
|3pm / 6pm
|Fluminense vs River Plate
|Fanatiz
|April 22
|7pm / 10pm
|Junior vs Santa Fe
|Fanatiz
Group E
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 20
|5:30pm / 8:30pm
|Cristal vs Sao Paulo
|Fanatiz
|April 21
|5pm / 8pm
|Rentistas vs Racing Club
|Fanatiz
Group F
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 20
|3:15pm / 6:15pm
|Argentinos Juniors vs Nacional
|Fanatiz
|April 22
|5pm / 8pm
|Atletico Nacional vs Universidad Catolica
|Fanatiz
Group G
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 20
|5:30pm / 8:30pm
|Velez Sarsfield vs Flamengo
|Fanatiz
|April 21
|7pm / 10pm
|La Calera vs LDU Quito
|Fanatiz
Group H
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 21
|3pm / 6pm
|La Guaira vs Atletico Mineiro
|Fanatiz
|April 21
|7pm / 10pm
|America de Cali vs Cerro Porteno
|Fanatiz
What has happened so far in the 2021 Copa Libertadores?
The 2021 Copa Libertadores began less than a month after the 2020 edition came to an end with Palmeiras' narrow victory over Santos in the final, due to delays in its playing caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
On February 23 Uruguay's Liverpool met Catolica of Ecuador in the opening match of the first preliminary phase, officially kicking off the new tournament.
By March eight teams remained in the opening stage, hoping to join the 24 sides who had earned qualification automatically for the group stages based on their performances in domestic competition across the continent.
One of the most stunning results came for Independiente del Valle, who followed up their 2-1 defeat of mighty Gremio in Quito with an identical scoreline in the return leg in Porto Alegre, taking them through to the first round at the Brazilians' expense.
Colombian duo Atletico Nacional and Junior and beaten 2020 finalists Santos also progressed from the final qualifying phase, eliminating Libertad, Bolivar and San Lorenzo respectively. The beaten four teams thus entered the first group stage in the remodelled Copa Sudamericana.
