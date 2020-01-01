African All Stars

How Salah, Wanyama and African stars celebrated Eid al-Adha

The continent's stars joined Muslims to mark the Islamic festival on Friday

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama, Manchester United's Odion Ighalo and Bursaspor star Shehu Abdullahi are among the African players who took to social media to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is second of the two annual Islamic festivals after Eid al-Fitr, and it commemorates the willingness of the prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son out of obedience to Allah.

It takes place in the last month of the Muslim lunar calendar with family and friends praying together at mosques before feasting.

    Even though coronavirus pandemic impacted this year's celebration across the world, the football personalities joined their supporters on social media to pray and celebrate the holiday.

    "Happy Eid, everyone. Happy new year," Salah tweeted.

     

