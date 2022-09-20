The Portuguese has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2004

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. There, we said it.

The Manchester United star is the world's all-time leading international goalscorer by some distance and holds numerous other records, both at club and international level.

For the national team, it all started in 2003 when Ronaldo made his debut against Kazakhstan in August 2003.

Primarily playing as a winger, Ronaldo got his first Portugal goal at senior level in a 1-2 friendly loss against Greece at the Euro championship in 2004.

That turned out to be the start of a record breaking international goalscoring run and Ronaldo has since scored at will.

Just how many strikes does the Portugal legend have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Cristiano Ronaldo's total Portugal goals

Competition Games Goals World Cup 17 7 World Cup qualification 47 36 Euro Championships 25 14 European Championships qualifier 35 31 UEFA Nations League 9 7 FIFA Confederations Cup 4 2 International friendlies 52 20 189 117

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the World Cup?

Edition Games Goals 2006 World Cup 6 1 2010 World Cup 4 1 2014 World Cup 3 1 2018 World Cup 4 4 2022 World Cup TBC TBC 17 7

Cristiano Ronaldo's Euro Championship record

Edition Games Goals Euro 2004 6 2 Euro 2008 4 1 Euro 2012 5 3 Euro 2016 7 3 Euro 2020 4 5 26 14

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2006 World Cup qualifiers 7 2010 World Cup qualifiers None 2014 World Cup qualifiers 8 2018 World Cup qualifiers 15 2022 World Cup qualifiers 6 36

Ronaldo's friendly goals for Portugal

Games Goals 52 20

Ronaldo Portugal hat-tricks

Match Goals Competition Date Portugal 4-2 Northern Ireland 3 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier September 6, 2013 Portugal 3-2 Sweden 3 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier November 19, 2013 Portugal 3-2 Armenia 3 Euro 2016 qualifiers June 13, 2015 Portugal 6-0 Andorra 4 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier October 7, 2016 Portugal 5-1 Faroe Islands 3 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier August 31, 2017 Portugal 3-3 Spain 3 2018 FIFA World Cup June 15, 2018 Portugal 3-1 Switzerland 3 2019 UEFA Nations League finals June 5, 2019 Portugal 5-1 Lithuania 4 Euro 2020 qualifiers September 10, 2019 Portugal 6-0 Lithuania 3 Euro 2020 qualifiers November 14, 2019 Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg 3 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier October 12, 2021

Ronaldo's favourite opponents

Team Goals Luxembourg 9 Lithuania 7 Sweden 7 Andorra 6 Hungary 6 Armenia 5 Latvia 5 Switzerland 5 Estonia 4 Faroe Islands 4 Netherlands 4 Belgium 3 Denmark 3 Northern Ireland 3 Russia 3 Spain 3

*Data accurate as of September 19