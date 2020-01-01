'How can we pay PSG?' - Messi doubtful of reunion with Neymar at Barcelona

The Argentine doubts that a move can happen despite speculation linking the Brazilian with a return to Camp Nou

Lionel Messi does not believe will be able to afford to bring Neymar back to the club.

Since making a world-record €222 million move to in 2017, Neymar has been consistently linked with a return to Camp Nou and a reunion with Messi.

But such a move has yet to come to fruition and with Barca's current financial difficulties, it appears that Neymar's storybook return is a long way off.

The Brazilian recently stated his desire to play alongside Messi again next season, but where that reunion would take place is unclear.

Speaking to La Sexta, Messi admitted that his current side likely don't have the funds to bring the Brazilian back.

"How do you pay Paris for the transfer?" Messi asked. "It is not easy, it will be a difficult situation for the new president. He will have to be very intelligent, get everything in order and make many changes to make it go well.

"It will also be difficult to bring in players because we need money and there is no money. There are several important current players we need to fight again for everything and you have to pay them."



On Neymar's recent declaration that he wants to be Messi's team-mate again, he added: "He didn't say, 'Let's play,' he said, 'I'd like to play' … right?

"Yes, we talk from time to time. The three of us either with him or with Luis [Suarez] every day. We maintain the relationship."

Another relationship of Messi's that has drawn speculation involves Antoine Griezmann, after the French star's uncle hit out at the Argentine last month.

Messi, though, has played down any potential feud with his team-mate, saying the two get along just fine.

"The relationship is good, I already said it," Messi insisted. "I never had problems with him and I never did everything that was said, that I did not want his signing and all that, I think it was more than clarified.

"I have no problems, The relationship is good and sometimes we drink mate together in the dressing room and on trips. There is no kind of anything."

