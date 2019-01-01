Crystal Palace boss Hodgson hails 'underrated' Schlupp

The Eagles manager talks about the influence of the Ghana international at Selhurst Park

manager Roy Hodgson regards midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp among the most important men in the club's good start to the season.

The 26-year-old has been a regular face in the Eagles' starting team, having taken over the left-back spot after missing the opening match of the campaign due to fitness concerns.

He has featured in six of the club's seven matches, starting five and assisting one goal.

“He [Schlupp] is a very, very important player. I think he’s one of those underrated players because he’s not spectacular,” Hodgson said, as reported by his club's official website.

“He can be [spectacular] when he gets on a run with the ball. He’s very strong, he’s a very good runner with the ball, a good striker with the ball.

“But a lot of the work he does which is so valuable to the team will perhaps pass unnoticed, especially when you’ve got Wilf on the other side of the field who does so many things which are so easy to notice as being spectacular."

Schlupp's influence has been vital in Palace's current hold on the ninth position on the league table.

“We’re very pleased with him [Schlupp]. He’s a very good professional; he works very hard. He recovers quickly from injury which is fortunate because he’s hasn’t been blessed with a lot of luck sometimes during my time here," Hodgson continued.

“He’s missed quite a lot of football through injury but he’s always come back quickly from it.

“And we’re very happy at the moment that he’s in a really good vein of form and we’re hoping he’s going to be able to keep that going and to remain free of injury during the rest of the season because I think the more games he plays and the longer the run of games he plays, the better he will become.”

Schlupp is expected to keep his starting spot when the Eagles play as guests to in the Premier League on Saturday.

