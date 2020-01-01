Hodgson provides Crystal Palace's stance on Zaha and Brentford’s Benrahma

The Selhurst Park outfit are not interested in signing the Algeria playmaker, and they not ready to part ways with Zaha this window

are not interested in any late offer for talisman Wilfried Zaha, manager Roy Hodgson has disclosed.

Earlier this summer, Zaha was linked with and but the Eagles are yet to receive a formal bid for his services.

The 27-year-old is enjoying a blistering start to the 2020-21 season Premier League with three goals in three games and Hodgson has reiterated the club’s desire to keep him beyond this current transfer window.

He also played down talks around Zaha's role as stand-in captain with Luka Milivojevic closing in on his return to full fitness.

“We're not interested in late bids. If it was going to happen, it would need to be in a timeframe that we could do something with the money generated,” Hodgson said in a press conference.

“Nothing has made me believe other than he loves his football, and I'd like for him to continue that here.

“Wilf got the armband after being the most senior and deserving, but don't read too much into him being the captain - Luka will be when he comes back.

“Wilf doesn't need that. He knows where his place is and what he needs to do, he doesn't need the captain's armband to do that.”

star Said Benrahma is said to be attracting interest from Crystal Palace but Hodgson confirmed there has been no contact between the Selhurst Park outfit and the Championship club.

The 73-year-old coach said they have plenty of options in the position Benrahma might fit in.

“The name is put out there, I'm in a position to either say no or we are, but the bottom line is, as far as I'm concerned, there isn't any real dialogue between us and Brentford at the moment,” the former manager said.

“I've got no idea what Brentford are thinking, and it would be stupid of me to say he's not a good player.

“But we've signed Eze to strengthen us in that area, we've got Schlupp, Townsend and Meyer in that position as well.”