Roy Hodgson hopes for Bakary Sako's best after Crystal Palace return

The 30-year-old returned to Selhurst Park on a short-term deal after departing as a free agent last year

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is upbeat about the return of Bakary Sako, describing his signing as 'a useful addition to his squad'.

After a spending three seasons with the Eagles, Sako turned down an offer to remain at Selhurst Park and subsequently left as a free agent at the end of the 2017-18 campaign which led to his move to West Bromwich Albion in October.

Prior to his exit, the Mali international suffered a season-ending ankle injury against West Ham United last year January that ruled him out for the rest season.

Having monitored his progress with the Championship club in the first half of the season, Hodgson is certain that the 30-year-old will bolster his attacking options with Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke yet to hit top form after recovering from their injuries.

"We hope he’s going to give us what he was before he fractured his ankle against West Ham a year ago," Hodgson told club website.

"He’ll give us boost in training every day with his joyful attitude and enthusiasm and he’s so well liked in the group, and when he comes on we can rely upon him to do the type of things we were asking him to do and the work-rate he was showing at that time.

“I was disappointed that we didn’t persuade him to stay with us on the contract we were offering because at the time there was a doubt the ankle would go. He chose not to do that and got picked up eventually by West Brom and we were lucky enough to find there was a chance to get him back.

“He wanted to come and we wanted to take him and it’s another useful addition to our squad, because in those attacking areas we are still limited because we’ve still got to see how Connor and Christian progress on a weekly basis.”

Sako barely made an impact in the Championship, playing just five games for Darren Moore's side without scoring a goal.

He notched his only goal for the Baggies in their 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round fixture on January 5.