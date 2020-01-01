High voltage ATK made a title statement against FCGoa

Roy Krishna was in fine form against the Goan defence in Kolkata as ATK reclaimed the top spot in ISL...

While everyone expected to sit back and counter against an side that is renowned for their prowess to keep hold of the ball, Antonio Lopez Habas had other ideas on Saturday.

The Gaurs did end the game with the majority of the ball but not only was most of their dominance and goal threat after conceding the first goal in the 47th minute, but it was also an expected change in the balance of the game towards the end of the game with the team trailing.

ATK's gameplan to execute a pressing game right from the off worked well and it was helped by Fijian striker Roy Krishna who led the line exceptionally throughout the game and walked off the field in the 90th minute with an arm injury, two assists and having created six chances (most by any player on the pitch).

The hosts defended well and successfully contained Goa's most potent threat, last season's Golden Boot winner Ferran Corominas. The Spanish striker was nearly invisible in yet another big game, which is a cause for concern in the long run for Sergio Lobera.

Even as ATK dropped deeper, they were always a threat at the other end with their attacking arsenal, something that Goa, the league's highest scorers, lacked on the night. Goa had their fair share of chances to score but they were either wasted by the frontline or dealt with very well by the ATK defence.

Both teams had key players missing but Goa were affected more on the wings. With David Williams missing out due to an injury, Krishna took on more responsibility to create chances and did that job to perfection.

Goa, however, severely missed the services of the league's leading assist-maker Brandon Fernandes and also the likes of Jackichand Singh on the flanks. Not only was Coro ineffective against a supremely confident ATK defence, there was little service from the flanks, with Manvir Singh also struggling to contribute offensively. Hugo Boumous was the visitors' best player on the pitch but he needed help from his teammates and that never arrived.

For a while in the second half, Boumous was on a level of his own as he created a host of chances, only for his teammates to waste them. Manvir also deserves some criticism for the way he pulled out of heading in a cross from Ahmed Jahouh after seeing Arindam Bhattacharya charging in.

Goa need their best players to fire in big games. And for table-toppers ATK, with David Williams set to return to the fold in the next game, head coach Habas will be hoping that Roy Krishna's arm is as incredible as his legs.

Goa have now wasted yet another chance to increase their advantage at the top of the table.