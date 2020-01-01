'He's the type of defender Man Utd need' - Scholes urges former club to sign Upamecano

The club was permitted a first-hand look at their reported transfer target on Wednesday as they faced RB Leipzig in the Champions League

Former star Paul Scholes has called on the Reds to complete a move for Dayot Upamecano, suggesting that the centre-back might be the answer to their defensive problems.

Upamecano, 22, has become one of the highest-rated young defenders in world football in recent seasons thanks to his exploits with .

He particularly impressed in 2019-20, playing a huge part in the club's historic run to the semi-finals with his commanding performances at the back.

Reports suggest that this could prove his final campaign in the , with United apparently determined to land their man over the summer.

The Reds moreover may be able to complete a deal for the bargain price of £38 million, Upamecano's reported release clause as stipulated in his most recent contract extension.

And while no official bid has yet been tabled, Scholes believes the international could make a huge impact at Old Trafford.

“This is the type of defender I think United need, he’s very different to Maguire and Lindelof," the ex- international explained to BT Sport.

"He absolutely loves one-on-ones, he loves getting down that channel because he knows he’s gonna beat them. It’s very much the same as what Rio used to do, what Jaap Stam used to do.

"It frees the rest of the team to worry about attacking play, because you know you’ve got a centre-half who is going to defend and he’ll do it all day.”

Upamecano faced his possible future employers in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

United, however, apparently had the chance to sign him as a teenager but declined to make a move after sending scouts to see the defender in action.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Upamecano prior to the game, although he steered away from confirming United's interest.

"There's always rumours and speculation about good players for Manchester United," Solskjaer said. "I've always tried to respect they are players for other teams and don't want to comment on every player we are linked to.

"But since he's playing against us tomorrow, I know he's a very good player and we can see him close up tomorrow."