'He's a target man' – Solskjaer explains why Man Utd didn't sign Lukaku replacement

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained the club's decision not to buy a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who joined in an €80m transfer on Thursday, stating that he feels the Belgian's goals will be replaced by other attackers the team.

Lukaku was signed under Solskjaer's predecessor, Jose Mourinho, and while he did score 28 goals in 66 Premier League matches for the Red Devils, he was often accused of failing to show up against stronger teams.

Indeed, Marcus Rashford was the preferred starting option towards the end of the 2018-19 season, playing a part in Lukaku's decision to take on a new challenge under Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri in .

United did not sign a replacement striker in the summer window, however, and Solskjaer explained that the club are taking a different attacking approach, and insisted there was never a breakdown in relationship between the player and his boss.

“Of course Rom has a good record and stats – he's one of the top number nines around when you want to play with that kind of striker – he's a target man,” the Norwegian told a press conference on Friday.

“[But] for me, I'm very confident that we'll get goals from [Anthony] Martial, Rashford... Dan James will come in and create, Jesse Lingard will get more. We have a different attacking set-up this season.”

More to follow...