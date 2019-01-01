'He's a natural' - Solskjaer hails Man Utd young gun Greenwood

The Red Devils manager believes the teenage attacker is capable of making an impact this season after finding the net against Leeds

prodigy Mason Greenwood scored his first goal for the club during a 4-0 win over Leeds in pre-season on Wednesday, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed the teenager for big things.

The 17-year-old, who made his senior debut in March against in the , opened the scoring in Perth as he arrived in the box to slot home an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross.

Greenwood would impress throughout the entire first 45 minutes before being replaced at half-time alongside the entire Red Devils lineup.

Having joined United's academy in 2007, Solskjaer hinted Greenwood's first senior goal could well be the catalyst of a very successful career at Old Trafford.

"It’s important for strikers to get that goal, even though we always have said and we know that he’s capable of scoring goals, so that first goal is going to be a weight off his shoulders," Solskjaer told reporters.

"I think his movement and his cleverness, he’s going to be a very good player the young boy. He can play all the front three positions; front four really...he’s a natural footballer.

"He’s a natural and you know when he takes a penalty with his right, a penalty with his left, free kicks right, free kicks left, so he’s almost what you’d call 50-50, maybe 51 right, 49 left footed.

"You see a talented boy there. He’s got every opportunity to make it as a United player.

"Of course, it’s also going to be about luck, stay clear of injuries, be professional and I’m sure he’s going to grab his chance because he’s got everything there for him."

With just three Premier League appearances to his name, Solskjaer admitted Greenwood could very quickly figure in United's plans for the coming season.

Asked if the young attacker could possibly start against on August 11, the Red Devils manager suggested he is in with a shot should he continue performing strongly in pre-season.

"He’s got a chance to start that one, definitely," Solskjaer said. "He’s capable, more than capable and he’ll always be there in around the box creating chances.

"It’s a good possibility if he keeps going as he does. It’s difficult to keep players out that perform well."