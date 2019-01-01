'He's a great player and we are on him' - Juve chief confirms interest in Aaron Ramsey

The Italian giants are hopeful of luring the Arsenal star to Turin in the summer, according to the club's sporting director

Fabio Paratici has confirmed that Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, after months of speculation.

The Wales international's current contract at Emirates Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season, at which point he will become available on a free transfer.

Ramsey had initially hoped to extend his contract at Arsenal but negotiations broke down, which has seen a number of top clubs around Europe declare their interest in him, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain and Juve.

Paratici, the Old Lady's sporting director, admitted to Sky Sports that the Serie A giants will be targeting Ramsey in 2019, as he stated: "He's a great player, he's been at great levels for years and plays in a great team.

"It [Ramsey's contract] is due to expire and we are always attentive to the situations that can be created. Juve are on him. Will Ramsey play with us after July? This is all to be verified. For now he is an Arsenal player."

