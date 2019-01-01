Hertha Berlin's Salomon Kalou stars in Borussia Dortmund loss

The Cote d’Ivoire international was at the double but Pal Dardai‘s men surrendered an early lead to suffer their ninth defeat of the season

Salomon Kalou scored ’s goals in their 3-2 defeat to in Saturday’s German tie.

Having failed to find the back of the net in his previous four games against , , 05 and , the 33-year-old ended the drought at Olympiastadion.

With four minutes into the encounter, the former winger opened the scoring for the Old Lady.

In the 14th minute, Thomas Delaney levelled matter for the Black and Yellow before the Ivorian restored the lead for Pal Dardai‘s men from the penalty spot.

Dan Axel Zagadou brought his side back to contention with his 47th-minute effort before Marco Reus grabbed the winner at the death to deny the Olympiastadion outfit a share of spoils.

Hertha were reduced to ten men in additional time after Vedad Ibisevic picked his second booking and was subsequently sent off.

Despite the defeat, the Old Lady remain in the 10th spot in the league standings with 35 points from 26 games.

They will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they trade tackles with on March 30.